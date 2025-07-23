Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could buying this S&P 500 growth stock be like investing in Netflix in 2007?

Could buying this S&P 500 growth stock be like investing in Netflix in 2007?

This US-listed growth stock offers exposure to an exciting new industry. And Edward Sheldon sees a huge amount of investment potential.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing in stocks that offer exposure to a new growth industry can pay off in a big way. Just ask anyone who invested in Netflix back in 2007 when its video streaming service was first launched – that stock has risen from $3 to $1,200.

Here, I’m going to highlight a growth stock that offers exposure to a brand new industry with enormous potential. I’m wondering if buying this stock now could be like investing in Netflix 18 years ago?

An exciting new industry

The industry I’m talking about is agentic AI (or ‘AI agents’). This is technology that can perform business tasks autonomously. Today, this industry’s still in its infancy. Most people probably aren’t even aware of it. But it’s growing rapidly. And I reckon there’s huge long-term growth potential. Ultimately, every business in the world wants to increase productivity and efficiency. And with AI agents, they can.

It’s worth noting that some experts believe that in the long run, the market for ‘digital labour’ could be worth over $10trn. If it was to grow to that size, early investors are likely to make a lot of money.

A top stock for AI agents

At present, there are lots of companies developing AI agents. However, one company that has an edge, in my view, is Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Its software’s already embedded in over 150,000 businesses worldwide. So it has a massive advantage over smaller start-ups that are trying to sell software to enterprises from scratch.

Salesforce launched its agentic AI service, Agentforce, last year. And it’s had a lot of success to date. Already it’s signed up 8,000 customers. Of these, around half are paying for the service.

Customers include the likes of Singapore Air, Finnair, PepsiCo, OpenTable, and Gucci. According to CEO Marc Benioff, these businesses are seeing unprecedented levels of efficiency. One reason the product’s working well is that it links up to Salesforce’s data services. This means that the AI agents have access to all the business information they need and can give timely, accurate responses to customers.

It’s worth noting that today, Agentforce is still a small part of the business. Currently, it and Data Cloud revenues are just $1bn on an annual recurring revenue (ARR) basis. Looking out over the next five to 10 years though, I see a lot of potential here. I believe Agentforce could lead to substantial business growth in the long run.

I’m buying now

Zooming in on the stock, it currently trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23. I think that’s a very reasonable valuation given the growth potential here. Note that the average analyst price target is $353. That’s about 34% above the current share price.

There are risks, of course. Two to think about are a competition from rivals such as Microsoft and ServiceNow, which have their own agentic AI tech, and an economic slowdown that leads to less business spending on technology. Overall though, I think the risk/reward skew looks very favourable.

I’ve been building a position in the stock in recent months and I think it’s worth considering today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Salesforce and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This FTSE financial services stock looks 51% undervalued and has annual forecast earnings growth of 11%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 insurance and asset management giant looks set for very strong earnings growth and is priced at less…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£11,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £13,998 of annual dividend income from Legal & General shares…

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General shares are extremely underpriced compared to their ‘fair value’ and continue to offer one of the highest…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

The JD Wetherspoon share price reacts positively to the latest trading update

| James Beard

Our writer looks at how the JD Wetherspoons share price responded to the release of its latest sales figures. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

As Informa shares climb on strong growth, here’s what I’m doing

| Stephen Wright

Informa shares are on the up after a strong six-month report. Stephen Wright owns the stock, here’s what he thinks…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

The market continues to ignore strong results from one of my favourite UK shares. What should I do?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks FTSE 250 pub chain JD Wetherspoon is one of the UK’s most underrated shares. With sales up…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock will smash Aviva, Legal & General, and Phoenix shares over the next 12 months, according to analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in Aviva and several other insurers have soared recently. These stocks could run out of steam soon, however, according…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

What should I do about the Lloyds shares in my portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

Thousands of Britons have Lloyds shares among their holdings. Many of them would have picked the stock up when it…

Read more »

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares that could help an ISA double in value

| Harshil Patel

The FTSE 100 includes several high-quality shares. Our writer explores one data giant and a superb company that makes fantasy…

Read more »