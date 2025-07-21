Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After crashing up to 43% are these some of the best UK shares to buy today?

After crashing up to 43% are these some of the best UK shares to buy today?

Some of the best shares to buy can often be found among the FTSE 100’s worst performers. Zaven Boyrazian explores two stocks that might be hidden gems.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When hunting for the best shares to buy, I almost always start my search among the biggest losers. Why? Because the biggest bargains are often where most investors have stopped looking. And despite the FTSE 100 reaching a new record high this year, there are still plenty of UK shares that were left behind.

Two of the biggest losers from the UK’s flagship index since 2025 kicked off include WPP (LSE:WPP), and B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME), which are down 50% and 35%, respectively. So, what’s behind the decline? And has a buying opportunity subsequently emerged?

Investigating problems

Let’s start with the marketing titan, WPP. The firm has suffered a dramatic decline since the start of the year following a series of profit warnings. It seems that clients have drastically begun cutting their advertising budgets in the backdrop of tough economic conditions.

What’s worse, the impact of this is expected to only be exacerbated over time if US tariffs create a new headwind for America’s economy. Don’t forget, almost half of WPP’s operating profits come from across the pond. As such, the company has and is expected to continue struggling in maintaining existing customer spend, let alone attracting new spend. It may be one to consider leaving on the shelf.

What about B&M? Following its latest disappointing quarterly results, the stock is now trading near an all-time low. Despite delivering growth in the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year (ending in March), the underlying performance metrics were well below already modest expectations.

Weakness among its core target customer base, combined with rising competition from other discount retailers, has resulted in multiple profit warnings, the second of which saw CEO Alex Russo depart from the company. Tjeerd Jegen has since taken over in mid-June to try and turn things around.

Potential bargains?

WPP’s recent problems are understandably frustrating, especially since they’re largely caused by external factors rather than internal mistakes. When looking to the horizon, a recovery could begin to emerge as marketing spending gradually bounces back both in and outside of the US. And with management implementing new cost disciplines, the firm could emerge from this storm with improved margins.

Having said that, there’s a growing question about WPP’s longevity given the brewing concerns that AI might be disrupting its business model as companies bring marketing efforts in-house. That’s why B&M looks like a more interesting opportunity to me right now.

The company is far from having a perfect position. But if Tjeerd Jegen can successfully execute a turnaround strategy, the stock’s tiny forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5 suggests significant growth potential. And it’s worth mentioning that Jegen has put around £400,000 of his own wealth into the business by buying shares – a signal of confidence.

It’s too early to tell whether Jegen will succeed. However, there are some signs of hope, given that gross margins are still expanding. The firm’s recent supply chain investments could bolster profitability even further. That’s why, at today’s price, investors may want to take a closer look at this discount retailer.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying more AstraZeneca shares at just over £13?

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca shares have dropped substantially from their record-breaking heyday in September, but is this the ideal time for me to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

These are the 5 riskiest FTSE shares, according to the experts…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Avoiding risky FTSE shares can help keep volatility to a minimum. Zaven Boyrazian explores the five riskiest stocks on the…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 20% in a day, is this a bargain basement growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar UK tech growth stock’s going through a lot of volatility, but have the swings in its share price…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Putting £10,000 into income shares could instantly unlock a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing is a terrific way to earn money without having to work for it. But how much can investors actually…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how £300 a month in a Junior ISA might hit £5m!

| Dr. James Fox

Starting a Junior ISA could be one of the best gifts to give to your child. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading towards a market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

There are three main catalysts that could trigger a market downturn for the S&P 500 in 2025. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 500%! Is it too late to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce isn't the only business delivering an impressive turnaround. This FTSE 250 growth stock has surged 500% since July 2020!

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 could jump to 9,800 this year! 2 cheap stocks to consider before any surge

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The FTSE 100 could deliver a total return of over 20% in 2025, according to one set of analysts! Whether…

Read more »