Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 UK shares that have recently become takeover targets

3 UK shares that have recently become takeover targets

Mark Hartley examines why these three UK shares have become takeover targets and could be bought out by rivals in the coming months.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

With low valuations, strong fundamentals and access to European markets, many UK shares are looking cheap on a global stage. That’s proving tempting for opportunistic bidders.

According to recent data, £74bn in takeover offers came in for UK-listed firms in the first half of this year. Around 63% of these bids came from UK companies, while nearly 25% were from the US. It’s a clear sign that overseas suitors – especially American giants – continue to circle British businesses.

So, which UK shares are takeover targets right now but might still be worth further research if they stay independent?

ITV

Broadcaster ITV (LSE: ITV) has long been seen as ripe for consolidation, given its combination of content production (via ITV Studios) and a well-known UK brand. Last year, private equity firm CVC and French broadcaster Groupe TF1 both explored bids, although talks didn’t progress.

But takeover interest could easily return. ITV’s earnings are rebounding sharply, up 98.4% year on year, helped by a strong advertising market and streaming growth. Yet despite this, it trades on a bargain price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.7, well below the FTSE 100 average.

The company also boasts a 6.3% dividend yield, underpinned by a modest 48.3% payout ratio, suggesting ample room for further payouts. A high return on equity (ROE) of 22.7% indicates efficient use of shareholder funds, while moderate debt of £838m is comfortably covered by cash flows.

It’s easy to see why ITV remains a potential prize for larger media groups and could also be worth considering by investors as a standalone business.

BP

Oil major BP (LSE: BP) has been struggling to shake off uncertainty since the shock resignation of former CEO Bernard Looney last September. The turmoil has led to rumours — most notably of a possible bid from major peer Shell.

BP isn’t without problems. It’s currently trading at a loss of £926.8m, with debt of £55bn that outweighs equity. However, free cash flow remains robust at £7.96bn, more than enough to support its 6% dividend yield — even if it’s not fully covered by earnings. Dividends have increased for three years straight.

For an ambitious buyer like Shell, snapping up BP could consolidate its dominance and unlock massive cost synergies. But the hefty debt pile and unpredictable oil prices make this risky if it’s not bought so I don’t see it as one for investors to consider as a long-term hold.

Spectris

Engineering and instrumentation firm Spectris has been the centre of a bidding war. In June, US private equity group Advent tabled a £3.7bn offer, only to be outbid by KKR with a £4.4bn proposal just a week later.

The share price has soared over 100% in three months. However, it’s now looking pricey, with a P/E ratio of 17.2 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3. Still, profitability is impressive: net margin sits at 18%, and ROE at 17.3%.

If it isn’t acquired, it may be worth a closer look on a price pullback .

Shop local

These stocks show how undervalued and strategically attractive many UK shares remain. A bidding war is usually a sign of a quality company with long-term value. But if not acquired, such companies often go on to do very well for their shareholders.

As always, though, nothing is ever guaranteed, so diversification remains key.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Bp P.l.c. and ITV. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and Spectris Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 23% today! This one’s stinking out my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer's wondering what to do with a problem named Ashtead Technology (LON:AT.) in his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio.

Read more »

Two male friends are out in Tynemouth, North East UK. They are walking on a sidewalk and pushing their baby sons in strollers. They are wearing warm clothing.
Investing Articles

Down over 20%, should I dump this FTSE 100 dividend stock?

| Paul Summers

Our writer has been loving the passive income this dividend stock has been throwing off. But does the big share…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought this FTSE share…

| James Beard

Our writer explains the thought process that led to him buying this FTSE share. One that’s likely to do well…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Just over £5 now, easyJet’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £13.84

| Simon Watkins

easyJet’s share price has dropped recently, which could mean the business is worth less than before. Conversely, it could mean…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

36% under ‘fair value’ and forecast annual earnings growth of 6%, should investors consider this FTSE 250 stock?  

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm is a leader in a growing sector and has secured several new sites to drive its…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

These 4 FTSE 100 stocks are currently yielding more than 8%!

| James Beard

Our writer believes there are plenty of passive income opportunities among FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks. These are the top four…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 reasons I prefer HSBC over Lloyds shares

| Ben McPoland

While this writer likes Lloyds shares for their solid passive income potential, a rival FTSE 100 bank looks even more…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Up 131% this year! Should I add this rocketing 9p penny stock to my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Agronomics (LSE:ANIC) has made investors a lot of money so far this year. But is it too risky at 9p…

Read more »