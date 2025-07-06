Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 small-cap stocks with low P/E and PEG ratios!

2 small-cap stocks with low P/E and PEG ratios!

Looking for the best small-cap stocks to buy in these uncertain times? Here are two whose low prices provide a healthy cushion for investors.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Light bulb with growing tree.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing in small-cap stocks often comes with added risk. The upside of buying smaller companies like these is the possibility for spectacular capital growth. On the downside, these businesses can be more vulnerable to economic shocks than larger businesses.

Buying small caps that trade on lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios can greatly reduce the danger. With low valuations, it can be argued that their higher risk profiles are baked into the share price, potentially limiting price falls on disappointing company-, industry-, or economic-related news.

With this in mind, here are two top UK shares that demand serious attention at current prices.

Macfarlane Group

As a major packaging supplier, Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF) has serious long-term growth potential as online shopping continues to grow.

The business doesn’t just produce bog-standard cardboard boxes. It supplies tailored packaging solutions for different clients, requiring a level of technical expertise that allows it to succeed in what’s a highly competitive market.

According to its website, the small cap’s processes include “utilising 3D design software and rigorous application testing methods” to ensure than high value products are well protected. This builds a level of trust in markets like electronics, aerospace, and healthcare that helps it to continue winning business.

City analysts expect Macfarlane’s annual earnings per share (EPS) to rise 24% in 2025, speeding up from 3% last year. This leaves the company trading on a rock-bottom forward P/E ratio, of 9.4 times.

However, this isn’t the only impressive value metric it currently enjoys.

That rapid surge in profits that’s predicted also means Macfarlane trades on a corresponding P/E-to-growth (PEG) multiple of 0.4. Any reading below one implies that a stock is undervalued.

As I say, Macfarlane does face significant competitive pressures that threaten sales and margins. Its operations are also highly cyclical. But at current prices I still think it’s worth serious consideration.

Topps Tiles

I believe this is also the case with Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT), whose profits can fall sharply during economic downturns. However, as a long-term investor there’s a lot I like here, and particularly its earnings prospects as the UK housing market improves.

Commanding around a fifth of the domestic tile market, the retailer’s well placed profit from this opportunity. Indeed, it’s also investing heavily to enhance its product ranges and boost its digital channel, a plan it thinks could add £100m to its sales column over the medium term.

Topps Tiles’ P/E ratio for this financial year (to September) is good if not spectacular. This comes in at 11.5 times.

But like Macfarlane, the business is tipped to deliver breakneck EPS growth over the short term. Annual rises of 40% and 43% are predicted for the next two financial years respectively, and so that earnings ratio plummets to 8.1 times for next year.

These impressive projections also result in more sub-1 PEG ratios (at 0.3 for 2025 and 0.2 for 2026).

With Topps shares also offering a 6% dividend yield for this year and 8% for next, it offers exceptional all-round value. Both of these small caps deserve serious consideration in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Macfarlane Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares appear to be plateauing after surging beyond market expectations over the past year. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Could this small-cap AIM share be the next big UK growth stock?

| Mark Hartley

Growth stocks can supercharge a portfolio, but come with risks. I'm eyeing one small-cap AIM share that could be a…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

With a low valuation and 5.2% dividend yield, is this the best income stock on the S&P 500?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether VICI Properties, with its low valuation and 5.2% dividend yield, could be one of the best…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price becoming too cheap to ignore?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has been falling for almost three years now. And Edward Sheldon believes the stock is starting…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 26% in a year, is this FTSE 100 stock a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Despite 30 consecutive years of dividend increases, Croda International shares are well off their highs. Is this a buying opportunity…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

See how much an investor needs in a SIPP to earn passive income of £777 a month

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building retirement wealth in a Self-Invested Personal Pension. How much does he need to fund a generous…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k ISA could earn £1,400 in passive income next year – and every year

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the practicalities of using a Stocks and Shares ISA to start generating sizeable annual passive income…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

A top UK share to consider buying when the markets melt down?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With investor nervousness on the rise, Zaven Boyrazian explores the category of UK shares that could potentially outperform during the…

Read more »