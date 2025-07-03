Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares with low P/E ratios! Which should I consider buying?

2 FTSE 100 shares with low P/E ratios! Which should I consider buying?

I’m hunting for the best UK value shares to buy this July. Here are a couple from the FTSE 100 whose low valuations have caught my eye.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The following FTSE 100 shares both trade on rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. But which should I consider adding to my portfolio in July?

Shell

Fossil fuel giant Shell (LSE:SHEL) trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 10.4 times. This makes it cheaper than BP, too, a share that continues to struggle operationally.

BP shares trade on a forward multiple of 12.2 times.

I prefer the look of Shell because it still retains a considerable interest in renewable energy. The Footsie firm — which operates biofuels, solar, wind, and hydrogen assets, among others — has watered down its green spending plans, and especially in wind power. But for the moment at least, the Footsie business remains committed to building its position in clean energy.

Yet, this doesn’t mean I’m tempted to buy its shares for my portfolio. It continues to source the lion’s share of profits from oil, and investment in this area remains considerable. To my mind, this raises significant dangers as the world transitions towards renewables and nuclear sources.

In the near term, the demand outlook also remains highly risky as new trade tariffs hinder energy consumption in key markets like the US and China. There are also considerable supply dangers as global oil production steadily increases, threatening to leave oil inventories at full-to-bursting.

This weekend, the OPEC+ group of nations is tipped to raise production by another 411,000 barrels a day, taking total hikes since April to around 1.8m barrels. The cartel is expected to continue on this strategy as it rebuilds its market share.

On the other hand, an escalating conflict in the Middle East, which impacts supply, may lift the oil price, along with the Shell share price. But the broader demand and supply outlook now and in the future means I’m content to avoid the oilie.

JD Sports Fashion

Unlike Shell, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) operates in a market with strong long-term growth potential.

I’m talking about ‘athleisure’ (or ‘sports casual’, as it’s also known). This segment of the fashion sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade in response to changing lifestyles, such as the rise of work-from-home and more people going to the gym.

And it’s tipped for additional substantial growth. Analysts at Grand View Research expect it to expand at an annualised rate of 9.3% between 2024 and 2030.

Encouragingly, premium athleisure is predicted to grow especially strongly, which is JD Sports’ point of focus. Growth here is tipped at 10.5%.

This alone doesn’t make JD Sports a slam dunk buy, though. Its share price has slumped more recently as a tough consumer landscape has damaged sales. It also faces substantial competition from other retailers, and from sportswear companies like Nike that now operate direct-to-customer channels.

But the company has excellent rebound potential in my book. This is underpinned by its long-running expansion strategy, a plan that delivered seismic returns before the recent cost-of-living crisis. It is also replatforming its digital operations to better capture online sales in the US, UK, and Mainland Europe.

Today, JD Sports’ share price commands a forward P/E ratio of 7.6 times. I’ll consider buying this bargain when I next have spare cash to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

1 Warren Buffett stock I’m staying well away from

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares in Constellation Brands recently. But Stephen Wright prefers its FTSE 100 counterpart.

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock just hit an all-time high. So could it still make sense to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has hit an all-time high today. Our writer reckons it may still be cheap from a long-term perspective.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

As Rolls-Royce shares smash record after record, could they be a bargain even now?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have performed incredibly in recent years. This writer reckons they may yet go even higher -- here's his…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Growth Shares

2 UK stocks that could be under pressure if fiscal problems keep rising

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of UK stocks that he thinks could be under pressure if the government change…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 stocks I bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in June!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer reveals what he thinks is the most exciting from the four investments he made in his Stocks and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 dividend shares yielding 5.9%+ to consider in July

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discussed a handful of FTSE dividends shares yielding close to 6% or higher that he reckons investors should…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

Up 50% in just 1 year, can the NatWest share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a couple of ways to evaluate the Natwest share price and decide whether it offers a…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Down 21%, here are 3 things that could boost the BP share price

| Christopher Ruane

The BP share price has grown in the past five years, but it's been left in the dust by rival…

Read more »