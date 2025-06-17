Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are Aviva shares still a buy to consider for their 5.9% dividend yield after climbing 28% this year?

Are Aviva shares still a buy to consider for their 5.9% dividend yield after climbing 28% this year?

Having more than doubled in price over the past five years, Andrew Mackie assesses the likelihood of further growth for Aviva shares.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

In the past 12 months, Aviva (LSE: AV.) shares have come alive and look to have finally managed to cast off the tag of being a ‘boring’ stock. However, with the share price now sitting at an 18-year high, the dividend yield has come down significantly. So are they still worth buying?

Q1 results

Looking at some of the headline numbers from its recent trading update, the insurance giant has picked up where it left off in 2024.

Its largest business, General Insurance, saw premiums rise by 9% to £2.9bn. Growth was strong both across personal and commercial lines.

The company’s partnership with Nationwide Building Society was a big driver for the 6% growth in UK personal lines premiums (eg car, home and travel). In commercial lines, the acquisition of Probitas, which provides it with access to the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, contributed toward the 17% growth.

Its portfolio is a majority-capital-light business today. Over the next two years it will be nearer 70% capital light. The acquisition of Direct Line Group will be a key driver of this increase as it unlocks synergies across the two businesses. At the moment the takeover’s being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority. But I still expect the deal to be rubber stamped.

Dividend hikes

Over the past five years, Aviva’s returned £10bn in capital and dividends to shareholders. That represents about 62% of its current market-cap of £16bn. To me that highlights its shareholder-first approach to returns.

This year it intends to return two mid-single digit increases in the dividend cash cost. The first payment increase will reflect the organic growth across the business. Following the completion of the Direct Line Group deal, a second payment will be made. The total of these payouts is expected to more than offset the suspension of share buybacks in 2025.

From 2026, it expects to return to mid-single digit increase and to reinstate buybacks. The buybacks are important because the buyout deal will increase the total issued share capital.

Climate change

Hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other natural catastrophes linked to climate change present an emerging risk for Aviva.

Last year Canada, where it has a significant present, was the worst insured year for weather on record. Total losses for the insurance industry were over CA$8.5bn. These record losses fall on the heels of 2023 where Canadians made 8,000 claims across 17 natural catastrophes resulting in the business incurring losses of $200 million.

As these events become more frequent, the possibility of errors in underwriting leading to catastrophic losses can never be ruled out.

Despite such risks, there’s still so much to like about the business, not least huge growth opportunities across a number of its markets. The UK workplace pensions, advice and investments market are worth £1.8trn and growing at double digits. Insurance markets are growing rapidly too, off the back of growing populations and increasing requirements for commercial speciality insurance.

Consensus opinion across a group of analysts might indicate that the stock’s fairly priced today. But looking longer term, I remain optimistic about the prospects for the business. It remains one of my favoured picks and I intend to add to my position again soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Ashtead share price steadies ahead of US listing move. What should investors do now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ashtead share price has soared 12,000% since 1988 in its life on the FTSE 100. As FY results come…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have hit a record high this month. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons Rolls-Royce shares could move even higher from here. But he sees limits -- and also some possible…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Up 28% in weeks, here’s why the Aston Martin share price could finally soar

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price is up by over a quarter in under two months. This writer sees a clear…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in Tesco’s near-12-month-high share price after its Q1 trading update?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price is trading around a one-year high after the 12 June release of its Q1 trading update, so…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 passive income gem’s share price set to soar after huge new partnership deal?

| Simon Watkins

This often-overlooked FTSE 100 financial star has signed a massive new cooperation deal, which could usher in enormous extra revenues…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Near its all-time high, Rolls-Royce is leading June’s Stocks and Shares ISA picks

| Alan Oscroft

An aerospace and defence sector boom has given Stocks and Shares ISA investors a boost. Is it likely to run…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

In the next 10 years, I’ll aim to earn the most second income from this area of the FTSE 250

| Mark Hartley

I’m targeting a second income from FTSE 250 REITs. Here are three top dividend-paying property stocks I plan to hold…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Is Tesco a good value FTSE 100 grocery stock for investors to consider in June?

| Ken Hall

The Tesco share price has climbed steadily higher in the last 12 months. Ken Hall evaluates the FTSE 100 grocery…

Read more »