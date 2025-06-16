Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a dirt-cheap FTSE 100 share to consider before it surges again!

Here’s a dirt-cheap FTSE 100 share to consider before it surges again!

This FTSE 100 share may have doubled in value in 2025. But as Royston Wild explains, it still looks like a bona-fide bargain on paper.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 100 leading share index is surging again after a couple of tough months. Given the cheapness of British blue-chip shares and changing investor priorities, I think there’s scope for further significant gains.

Following what it described as “challenging market conditions of February and March“, Peel Hunt said that the backdrop has been more positive since April, “with the Trump administration agreeing a number of trade deals, including with the UK, and with interest rates having been cut by the Bank of England“.

More specifically, the investment bank said that “we are seeing a rotation out of US assets into Europe and greater institutional positivity towards the UK“.

This might not be a surprise for long-term observers of the London stock market. It isn’t for me. The UK is home to a wealth of quality shares that are trading below their true value. With fears of eroding US exceptionalism creeping in, and worries over the hefty valuations of Stateside stocks rising, I think the switch towards British stocks could continue.

A FTSE bargain

But which UK shares could rise strongly from current levels? Babcock International (LSE:BAB) is one that, in my opinion, remains hugely undervalued despite a 108%-plus share price rise in 2025.

At £10.52 per share, the FTSE 100 business trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.3 times based on current estimates.

This might not look like anything to shout about at first glance. It’s approaching double the broader Footsie average of around 11 times.

But in the context of the broader defence industry this represents good value in my book. To put Babcock’s P/E into context, the WisdomTree Europe Defence ETF — which comprises 24 different large- and mid-cap companies — carries a reading of 31.4 times.

Investing in individual shares is more risky than buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that spreads investors’ cash out. One particular disadvantage is that Babcock sources most (around 75%) of revenues from the UK, making it less geographically diversified than an ETF like WisdomTree’s.

Yet I believe the cheapness of Babcock’s shares more than offsets this handicap. What’s more, the outlook for UK defence spending is on a clear upward trajectory — last week, the government pledged to raise arms expenditure to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, making it one of NATO’s most prolific spenders.

A stock for these times

Unfortunately, the world is becoming more dangerous, as the conflict that erupted between Israel and Iran last week demonstrated. In this climate, global defence budgets (which rose at the fastest pace since 1988 last year, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI), should continue rising sharply.

With its broad range of engineering, support, and training services, Babcock is in a strong position to grow sales in this landscape. Revenues and underlying operating profit here soared 11% and 17%, respectively, in the last financial year (to March 2025).

Defence shares aren’t for everyone, given the obvious ethical considerations. But on the flip side, some investors believe these companies provide a vital service in protecting the country’s national interests. For the latter group, I think this FTSE 100 share is worth serious consideration today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Can I buy Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF for my ISA or SIPP?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The ARK Innovation ETF is a US investment fund. Can the product be bought for an Individual Savings Account or…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: here’s the latest price and dividend forecasts

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled with the total return from his Lloyds shares. Now he examines whether they can keep serving…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 50% and 30% in a year! These 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares are behaving like growth stocks

| Harvey Jones

When dividend shares deliver growth as well, investors are in luck. These two FTSE 100 shares are best known for…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

2 stocks every passive income seeker should know about

| Stephen Wright

Dividend shares can be great sources of passive income. Stephen Wright likes the look of two that have fallen out…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 250 stocks for passive income, with these results!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith asks his AI friend for advice regarding passive income options, but doesn't agree with all the results that…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Want to make a million from penny shares? Here’s 1 way to try

| Alan Oscroft

Investors wanting to build up a potential millionaire portfolio with diversified penny shares might want to consider adding this one.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Want to turn a £20k ISA into a £1m portfolio? Here’s how

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains the strategy many investors employ when trying to turn their ISA into a life-changing pot of…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

The Metro Bank share price soars 14% on takeover rumours!

| James Beard

The Metro Bank share price was the top performer on the FTSE 250 by late morning today (16 June) after…

Read more »