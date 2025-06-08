Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Nvidia stock a massive bargain — or a massive value trap?

Is Nvidia stock a massive bargain — or a massive value trap?

Nvidia stock has been on a wild wide. Our writer would like to buy at the right price, so is he ready to invest in the hot growth stock now?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

AI has transformed demand for computer chips and the most obvious beneficiary of that has been Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). With a stock market capitalization of $3.4trn, Nvidia might not seem like an obvious bargain.

But what if it is really worth that much – or potentially a lot more? I have been keen to add some Nvidia stock to my portfolio, but I do not want to overpay. After all, Nvidia has shot up 1,499% in five years!

So, here is what I am doing.

High-growth companies and fast-growing industries

For some companies in which I have invested in the past, from Reckitt to Burberry, I have benefited as an investor from a market being mature. Sales of detergent or pricy trenchcoats may grow over time, but they are unlikely to shoot up year after year.

That is because those firms operate in mature markets. On top of that, as they are large and long-established, it is hard for them to grow by gaining substantial market share. So, market maturity has helped me as an investor because it has made it easier for me to judge what I think the total size of a market for a product or service may be – and how much of it the company in question looks likely to have in future.

Chips, by contrast, are different. Even before AI, this was still a fast-growing industry – and AI has added fuel to that fire. On top of that, Nvidia is something of a rarity. It is already a large company and generated $130bn in revenues last year. But it is not mature – rather, it continues to grow at a breathtaking pace. Its first-quarter revenue was 69% higher than in the same three months of last year.

Nvidia is very hard to value

Those factors mean that it is hard to tell what Nvidia is worth. Clearly that is not only my opinion: the fact that Nvidia stock is 47% higher than in April suggests that the wider market is wrestling with the same problem.

Could it be a value trap? It is possible. For example, chip demand could fall after the surge of recent years and settle down again at a much lower level. A lower cost rival could eat badly into Nvidia’s market share. Trade disputes could see sales volumes fall.

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 46, just a few things like that going wrong could mean today’s Nvidia stock price ends up looking like a value trap.

On the other hand, think about those first-quarter growth rates. If Nvidia keeps doing as well, let alone better, its earnings could soar. In that case, the prospective P/E ratio based on today’s share price could be low and the current share price a long-term bargain.

I see multiple possible drivers for such an increase, such as more widespread adoption of AI and Nvidia launching even more advanced proprietary chip designs.

So, I reckon the company could turn out to be either a massive  bargain at today’s price, or a massive value trap.

The price does not offer me enough margin of safety for my comfort if the stock is indeed a value trap. So, I will wait for a more attractive valuation before buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc, Nvidia, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a week! This growth stock is on fire – should I consider buying it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking for action and his eyes lit up when he saw how well this FTSE 250 growth…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

If I could only save one UK share in my SIPP, here’s what it would be

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says if he was told he could only carry on holding one UK share in his self invested…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

With a spare £200, here’s how someone in their 20s could start buying shares today

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds? This writer certainly thinks so and lays…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

3 mistakes to avoid when investing a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a trio of potentially costly errors he is trying to avoid now and in future when making…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire by 2045!

| Christopher Ruane

A long-term approach with the right regular contributions could turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a seven-figure portfolio,…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month – now analysts reckon Glencore shares could hit 377p! Is it possible?

| Harvey Jones

Glencore shares have battered Harvey Jones since he bought them 18 months ago. So is he now too shell shocked…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock with a brilliant record of raising dividends year after year, but lately its share price…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 12 months ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Buying Lloyds shares in June 2024 has worked out well so far. But with the Supreme Court’s verdict due next…

Read more »