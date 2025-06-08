Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 mistakes to avoid when investing a SIPP

3 mistakes to avoid when investing a SIPP

Our writer shares a trio of potentially costly errors he is trying to avoid now and in future when making investing decisions for his SIPP.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A pension is a very important thing, but for much of our working lives (let alone before) we may not give it nearly as much thought as it deserves. Take a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), for example. Given its long-term nature, it can be tempting when times are busy to put off thinking about it or investing the money in it. But that can be a costly mistake once retirement rolls around.

Here are three mistakes I aim to avoid when investing my own SIPP.

Getting dazzled by the unknown

We know from past experience that the economy will keep evolving. Some shares that are barely known and perhaps even trade for pennies today could turn out to be worth a fortune a decade or two from now.

Sometimes, that fear of missing out leads people to rush into shares they do not understand in case they shoot up in value before they have seized the opportunity.

That is not the sort of prudent, considered investment I want for my SIPP; it is speculation. I try to avoid the mistake of investing in the “next big thing” unless I understand it.

Of course, one’s circle of competence is not static – it is possible to learn about an emerging industry that may sound promising, like renewable energy or biotech.

Failing to diversify

Does this sound like a problem to you? Warren Buffett invested tens of billions of dollars in Apple stock. It did so well that not only did the stock soar in value by tens of billions of dollars, it came to represent by far the largest part of Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio of listed shares.

It may not sound like a problem. As billionaire Buffett is still working at 94, his pension may not be a big concern to him.

But Buffett knows what every SIPP investor ought to remember: you can have too much of a good thing.

The tech giant remains Berkshire’s largest shareholding, but share sales mean it no longer dominates the portfolio to the same extent.

Not considering future cash flows

Many investors like the idea of buying dividend shares that can tick over quietly in their SIPP, compounding income for decades. I am one of them.

But it is always important not just to look at the current dividend yield of a share. One must consider the prospective future yield, based on potential future free cash flows.

Take Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) as an example. Like many tobacco companies, it is a free cash flow machine. In the first half of this year alone, it generated operating cash flows of £1.5bn.

Now, it saw £0.2bn of investing-related cash outflows. It also saw £0.3bn of finance-related cash outflows. But it paid over £1bn of dividends, most of it to shareholders. 

If it had not chosen to spend £0.6bn on buying back its own shares, Imperial’s cash flows would comfortably have covered dividends and left money to spare. So far, so good.

Longer term, though, cigarette use is declining. Tobacco volumes fell 3% year on year. The firm has pricing power but in the long term I fear free cash flows could fall and lead to a dividend cut.

I once owned Imperial Brands shares in my SIPP – but no more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a week! This growth stock is on fire – should I consider buying it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking for action and his eyes lit up when he saw how well this FTSE 250 growth…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

If I could only save one UK share in my SIPP, here’s what it would be

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says if he was told he could only carry on holding one UK share in his self invested…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

With a spare £200, here’s how someone in their 20s could start buying shares today

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds? This writer certainly thinks so and lays…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire by 2045!

| Christopher Ruane

A long-term approach with the right regular contributions could turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a seven-figure portfolio,…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Is Nvidia stock a massive bargain — or a massive value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has been on a wild wide. Our writer would like to buy at the right price, so is…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month – now analysts reckon Glencore shares could hit 377p! Is it possible?

| Harvey Jones

Glencore shares have battered Harvey Jones since he bought them 18 months ago. So is he now too shell shocked…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend superstar is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock with a brilliant record of raising dividends year after year, but lately its share price…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 12 months ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Buying Lloyds shares in June 2024 has worked out well so far. But with the Supreme Court’s verdict due next…

Read more »