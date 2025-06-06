Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 world-class shares driving gains in my Stocks & Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025

2 world-class shares driving gains in my Stocks & Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025

Edward Sheldon highlights two high-quality shares that are lighting up his tax-efficient investment account and pension (SIPP) in 2025.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It hasn’t been a trouble-free journey for my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025. Sadly, a few of my stock holdings, such as JD Sports Fashion and Ashtead, have produced double-digit share price losses year to date.

Thankfully, the disappointing returns from these dogs have been offset by the performance of some stocks that have done really well. Here’s a look at two world-class shares that have delivered substantial gains for me in 2025.

Boosted by billionaire buying

First up is Uber (NYSE: UBER). It’s up almost 40% this year.

My returns have been eroded by gains in the British pound versus the US dollar (a risk when investing in US stocks). But I’m still sitting on fabulous gains year to date.

I was banging on about this stock (a lot) last year. And it has come good in 2025.

It seems investors are realising that this company should still be able to compete in a world full of robotaxis (which is looking like a reality). It could even end up being the main demand aggregator for these autonomous vehicles, given its huge user base (150m users worldwide).

The stock has also been boosted by buying from billionaire Bill Ackman. He’s a very influential investor today.

Looking ahead, I still see plenty of potential here. Today, Uber is growing rapidly, continually expanding into new markets, and offering new services. This year, revenue is expected to increase about 15%.

Meanwhile, the stock is quite cheap. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using next year’s earnings forecast is just 24. That’s not high relative to the top-line growth expected.

There are risks, of course. There are a lot of factors that can impact sentiment towards this stock (and could impact growth) including Tesla’s self-driving plans and government regulation.

I think the stock has all the right ingredients to be a long-term winner, however. I believe it’s worth considering today.

Triple the return of the FTSE 100

Another stock that has done well for me in 2025 is Rightmove (LSE: RMV). It’s up about 19%.

That’s a decent return in less than six months. For reference, the FTSE 100 index is only up about 6%.

This is another stock I’ve talked up a lot over the last year. In my view, it has been trading too cheaply given its strong brand, market position (80%+ market share in the UK property search market), incredible level of profitability, and long-term growth track record.

It seems investors have seen the light this year. The fact that the company is well insulated from Donald Trump’s tariffs has helped.

I still like the look of this stock today (and believe it’s worth considering), even after its jump this year. At present, the forward-looking P/E ratio is only 23 using the earnings forecast for 2026.

That’s not a high earnings multiple given the level of quality here. If this company was listed in the US, the multiple would probably be in the high 20s.

The big risk is competition from US rival CoStar (a much bigger company), which is trying to capture market share in the UK. This is an issue I’m monitoring closely.

I think Rightmove has what it takes to keep winning, however. I see the potential for further gains ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Ashtead Group Plc, JD Sports Fashion, Rightmove Plc, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc, Rightmove Plc, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Are these 10%+ dividend stocks too good to be true? Maybe not

| Alan Oscroft

I'm taking a look at a couple of dividend stocks offering very high yields, both with progressive long-term dividend policies.

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the high-flying Lloyds share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price recovery has helped Harvey Jones double his money in short order, with dividends thrown in. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares a decade ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since the end of the pandemic. But how have investors who bought the stock…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Up 149% in 5 years, can the Barclays share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

The Barclays share price has had a great few years. Could things get even better from here? This writer reckons…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

UK shares: could 2025 be a brilliant year for bargains?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, despite the FTSE 100 hitting new highs, he reckons this could be a great moment for…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

My favourite investment trust scores 5/5 on my passive income checklist

| Alan Oscroft

This could be my all-time top selection for passive income from the UK stock market. Let's see why it measures…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Down 50%, is this one of the FTSE 250’s best value shares?

| Royston Wild

At £12.07, Wizz Air shares are considerably cheaper than those of IAG and easyJet. Is it one of the FTSE…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares still a buy to consider after the dividend yield falls below 5%?

| Mark Hartley

After years of solid dividend action, National Grid shares seems to be losing their appeal as a passive income stock.…

Read more »