2 world-class shares driving gains in my Stocks & Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025

Edward Sheldon highlights two high-quality shares that are lighting up his tax-efficient investment account and pension (SIPP) in 2025.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It hasn’t been a trouble-free journey for my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP in 2025. Sadly, a few of my stock holdings, such as JD Sports Fashion and Ashtead, have produced double-digit share price losses year to date.

Thankfully, the disappointing returns from these dogs have been offset by the performance of some stocks that have done really well. Here’s a look at two world-class shares that have delivered substantial gains for me in 2025.

Boosted by billionaire buying

First up is Uber (NYSE: UBER). It’s up almost 40% this year.

My returns have been eroded by gains in the British pound versus the US dollar (a risk when investing in US stocks). But I’m still sitting on fabulous gains year to date.

I was banging on about this stock (a lot) last year. And it has come good in 2025.

It seems investors are realising that this company should still be able to compete in a world full of robotaxis (which is looking like a reality). It could even end up being the main demand aggregator for these autonomous vehicles, given its huge user base (150m users worldwide).

The stock has also been boosted by buying from billionaire Bill Ackman. He’s a very influential investor today.

Looking ahead, I still see plenty of potential here. Today, Uber is growing rapidly, continually expanding into new markets, and offering new services. This year, revenue is expected to increase about 15%.

Meanwhile, the stock is quite cheap. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using next year’s earnings forecast is just 24. That’s not high relative to the top-line growth expected.

There are risks, of course. There are a lot of factors that can impact sentiment towards this stock (and could impact growth) including Tesla’s self-driving plans and government regulation.

I think the stock has all the right ingredients to be a long-term winner, however. I believe it’s worth considering today.

Triple the return of the FTSE 100

Another stock that has done well for me in 2025 is Rightmove (LSE: RMV). It’s up about 19%.

That’s a decent return in less than six months. For reference, the FTSE 100 index is only up about 6%.

This is another stock I’ve talked up a lot over the last year. In my view, it has been trading too cheaply given its strong brand, market position (80%+ market share in the UK property search market), incredible level of profitability, and long-term growth track record.

It seems investors have seen the light this year. The fact that the company is well insulated from Donald Trump’s tariffs has helped.

I still like the look of this stock today (and believe it’s worth considering), even after its jump this year. At present, the forward-looking P/E ratio is only 23 using the earnings forecast for 2026.

That’s not a high earnings multiple given the level of quality here. If this company was listed in the US, the multiple would probably be in the high 20s.

The big risk is competition from US rival CoStar (a much bigger company), which is trying to capture market share in the UK. This is an issue I’m monitoring closely.

I think Rightmove has what it takes to keep winning, however. I see the potential for further gains ahead.