Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how an investor could earn £27 of weekly income for life from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

Here’s how an investor could earn £27 of weekly income for life from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

Christopher Ruane outlines how an investor could turn their Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income generation machine for the long term.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term investor, the investing horizon of a Stocks and Shares ISA appeals to me. Tucking some money away now will hopefully help me to build wealth over the years and decades to come.

But it could also let me earn income along the way, thanks to the dividends that some shares pay.

Here is how, if an investor had £20,000 available to invest in an ISA now, they could aim to earn £27 on average in dividends each week for the rest of their life.

Cash in the short term, without waiting

My own approach to a Stocks and Shares ISA typically involves what is known as compounding. That means reinvesting dividends or gains now, to build a large portfolio and hopefully earn even more down the line.

But an alternative is possible. An investor could simply invest their ISA in dividend stocks today and start taking out the passive income as it arrives.

That means there is not the opportunity for the dividends to compound, as in my portfolio. But it has the advantage that the ISA could start generating dividends in a matter of weeks. This means the investor need not wait for years or even decades to receive them.

An obvious first step is to compare the many Stocks and Shares ISAs that are available on the market and make an informed choice about what one seems most suitable. Not all investors are built the same – and neither are all ISAs.

Focusing on quality first, income prospects second

Average weekly dividends of £27 would require a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to yield 7% on average.

That is over double the current average yield of the FTSE 100 index of leading companies. But I do think it is achievable in the current market, by spreading the money over a diversified collection of blue-chip shares with proven income generation potential.

What is important, though, is not to let the tail wag the dog. No dividend is ever guaranteed to last, so buying a share just because it has a high dividend yield now can be a value trap.

Instead, an investor ought to look at the likely source of future dividends, for example by considering how a business’s free cash flows look set to evolve over time.

Business growth potential, with dividends to boot

As an example of one company I think investors should consider for their Stocks and Shares ISA, FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG) has a policy of aiming to maintain or grow its dividend per share each year. The current yield is well over 8%.

I like the company’s strong brand, large customer base, and deep experience in the asset management space. One risk that has consistently concerned me of late about the share is the fact that investors were withdrawing more money from the company’s core business than they were putting in.

That remains a risk to profits in the long term, in my view. However, the past week saw news of a big tie-up with a large Japanese financial services company. I think that could help M&G grow.

Meanwhile, it has proven its business has strong cash generation capability – something that can hopefully keep funding the juicy dividend.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 things Warren Buffett looks at when hunting for shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explores a trio of simple-but-powerful ideas that inform Warren Buffett's choices when he's looking for shares to buy.

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Is ITV the best FTSE bargain stock about today?

| Ben McPoland

ITV has a streaming platform and the stock looks great value. But is this enough to justify investing in the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares recently hit a 52-week high — is it too late to consider buying?

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds shares have been on a roll in the past year. But is there still value for investors, or has…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Want to start buying shares with under £500? It’s possible – here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

The stock market isn't just for millionaires. This writer thinks someone with just a few hundred pounds to spare could…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £150 invested in Tesla stock 10 years ago is worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks back on how Tesla stock has performed over the past decade and sets out his investing plan…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

5 steps to start earning passive income this summer, for £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

With a fiver a day, this writer reckons it's possible for someone to set up passive income streams in the…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in this 5-stock ISA could generate a £1,400 second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlighs five dividend shares from the FTSE 100 blue-chip index that could form the basis of an attractive…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares a year ago is now worth this much

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla shares have been on one of the scariest boom-and-bust rides of the past 12 months. Here's what the result…

Read more »