Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what the latest Q1 update could mean for the Aviva share price

Here’s what the latest Q1 update could mean for the Aviva share price

The Aviva share price has had a strong ride so far this year. And at the end of the first quarter, the business looks like it’s living up to it.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aviva (LSE: AV.) share price has been doing well in 2025, up 22% year-to-date by close on Wednesday (14 May). And it’s gained 150% over the past five years.

Even after that storming run, we’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12 for 2025. The predicted 6.2% dividend yield looks pretty decent.

So what do Q1 results, released Thursday, say about the share price’s future?

Strong start

The latest figures suggest Aviva is off to a solid start to its new fiscal year, with mostly positive headline percentages across the board.

General insurance premiums are up 9% year on year. Retirement sales rose 4%, with protection and health insurance sales gaining 19%.

Net investment inflows dropped a bit from £2.7bn in the first quarter of 2024, to £2.3bn this time. With the current scary global economic outlook and many investors putting safety first, I see that as a very satisfactory result.

A company’s solvency II cover ratio measures its available capital in relation to solvency requirements. And at 201%, even though it’s down a touch from 204% a year ago, I see no problem at all there.

Happy boss

CEO Amanda Blanc enthused: “We continue to be very positive about the outlook for 2025. Our balance sheet is strong, we have a clear customer-focused strategy which we continue to deliver at pace and our market-leading businesses are growing well, especially in capital-light areas. We are increasingly confident about Aviva’s prospects and meeting our financial targets.

The board says it’s on track to hit £2bn in operating profit by 2026, with cumulative cash remittances exceeding £5.8bn over the 2024-26 period.

The acquisition of Direct Line is apparently going well too, and targets will be updated to reflect the enlarged company.

Share price

I like what I’m reading, but as a shareholder I might be a bit biased. The market seems less impressed, with the shares barely moving — up a fraction of a percent at the time of writing. I suspect that could be down to a few things.

One is that there’s no real surprise here. Everything seems to be going as expected, in line with the company’s multi-year guidance.

Then there’s the valuation. That forward P/E might look attractive by FTSE 100 standards. But the sector is notoriously cyclical, and insurance valuations are often not typical. At the moment, I suspect large investors are seeing the Aviva valuation as about right. And I think that might be fair.

And then dividend investors have fatter targets in the sector to chase. Legal & General currently boasts an 8.9% forecast yield. And Phoenix Group is up at 9%.

So what is it?

Another risk is that insurance stocks, like the rest of the financial sector, are exposed to economic conditions more severely than most. Right now, the UK outlook appears better than we’d feared.

But until we see a prolongued spell of growth, coupled with more interest rate falls, I fear we could have weak prices with some volatility. I see that as a good time to consider buying. As it is, I think I personally have enough and I’ll hold.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The day I long feared… the National Grid dividend’s here!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has long avoided National Grid shares because he feared the dividend per share would be cut. Did today's…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

The 3i Group share price plunges 7.5% on today’s results – but it’s still my favourite FTSE share

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has doubled his money on the 3i Group share price, as the private equity group smashes the FTSE…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Nvidia stock at the tariff dip bottom is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

President Trump's tariff announcement caused the Nvidia stock price to fall. But it looks like it opened up a buying…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build a perfect income stock portfolio — here’s what it said!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman consults the world's leading artificial intelligence chatbot to find out which UK income stocks it would buy today.

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

The National Grid share price jumps on today’s results – but I’m not buying

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the National Grid share price has enjoyed some respite today after a poor run but he's not…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Up 17% in a day, is this the beginning of a recovery for this FTSE 250 stock?

| Andrew Mackie

After a torrid couple of years for this FTSE 250 stock, Andrew Mackie explains why he believes a turnaround very…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

With an 11% yield, is this FTSE 250 energy stock the next best pick for my passive income portfolio?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the value in an 11%-yielding oil and gas stock that could help boost his passive income portfolio.…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

1 blue-chip mining stock investors could consider for passive income

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at a high-yield Footsie mining stock that he thinks investors building a passive income portfolio…

Read more »