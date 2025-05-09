Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20K of savings? Here’s how it could fuel a £633 monthly second income

£20K of savings? Here’s how it could fuel a £633 monthly second income

Christopher Ruane outlines some practical steps a stock market newbie could take to building a sizeable second income from dividend shares.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The prospect of some extra money coming in is appealing – especially if it does not require extra work!  Not all second income streams require taking on another job.

Many people buy dividend shares, sit back and let income roll in in the form of dividends paid by the companies whose shares they own.

Here I explain how, if an investor put a spare £20,000 into such an approach today, they could target a £633 second income per month over the long term.

The same approach could also work with much less than £20k, but the income earned would be proportionately smaller.

Simple approach: successful companies distributing their profits

Dividends are basically one way for a company that generates excess cash to use some or all of it.

Not all companies make money and even when they do they may decide on other spending priorities. So, no dividend is ever guaranteed.

But this is not some sort of wild goose chase. Britain’s blue-chip companies collectively are big dividend payers. FTSE 100 companies alone pay out more than £1bn each week on average in dividends.

Even someone spending just a few pounds on a share is entitled to any dividend it earns, for as long as they hold it.

Getting started is simple

Such a second income strategy does not require stock market experience.

But, before investing a penny, it is important to get to grips with key concepts like how companies are valued, how they fund dividends, and how to reduce risk by techniques such as diversifying across multiple shares in different companies.

It is also necessary to have a way to invest – and costs can eat into the passive income streams.

So an investor ought to take time to compare different share-dealing accounts, trading apps, and Stocks and Shares ISAs to decide what seems best for their own needs.

Setting up the income streams

I said above such an approach could generate an average £633 each month in second income.

That involves a couple of assumptions. One is a compound annual growth rate of 7%, which is above the current FTSE 100 dividend yield but I think is achievable. A compound annual growth rate includes share price movements as well as any dividends.

I also assume the investor will reinvest dividends for the first 20 years, a simple but powerful wealth-building technique known as compounding.

Finding shares to buy

The market has lots of dividend shares from which to choose.

One I think an investor should consider is FTSE 100 financial services powerhouse Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

It is a well-known and long-established business, something that helps attract and retain clients.

In recent years, it has focused its business on retirement-linked products. I see that as a smart move: there is never any shortage of retirees and the sums involved can be substantial, generating tidy commissions.

Over the past few years, Legal & General’s share price performance has not been especially noteworthy.

In part that reflects risks, such as economic uncertainty threatening to hurt investment returns and lead policyholders to withdraw funds.

But the big attraction I see here is the second income potential. The company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, so £100 invested today would hopefully earn £8.90 annually in dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

I’m trying to follow Warren Buffett’s advice with this FTSE 100 stock

| Stephen Wright

As Warren Buffett steps aside at Berkshire Hathaway, Stephen Wright is thinking about how to put his investing principles into…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

I bought 3,254 Taylor Wimpey shares 2 years ago – here’s how much income they’ve paid since

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says his investment in Taylor Wimpey shares hasn't delivered much growth so far but the dividends are now…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s why I started a pension (SIPP) for my 1-year-old

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP gives Britons more control over their pensions. Dr James Fox explains why parents should consider opening SIPPs for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 shares to consider as a new US deal could revive the UK stock market

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates two major FTSE 100 shares that could enjoy a boost following a US tariff shift and possible…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 growth trust just loaded up on these 2 top S&P 500 stocks

| Ben McPoland

Our writer noticed that this FTSE 250 investment trust has just scooped up a couple of quality US growth stocks.…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This world-class FTSE 100 company’s expecting up to 10% growth in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This is one of the most profitable companies in the FTSE 100 index. And right now, it’s firing on all…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Phoenix shares 10 years ago would have generated passive income of…  

| Harvey Jones

Shares in this FTSE 100 insurance giant have done poorly over the last decade. Harvey Jones wonders if super-sized passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This brilliant FTSE income share just paid me £458 for doing absolutely nothing – I love it!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is sending some love to high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend income share M&G today in return for it sending…

Read more »