Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5k invested in this FTSE 250 stock 5 years back would now be worth over £30k!

£5k invested in this FTSE 250 stock 5 years back would now be worth over £30k!

Jon Smith talks through a phenomenal performance of a FTSE 250 firm that has been strong in emerging markets and could still offer growth potential.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Significant share price returns don’t just have to come from penny stocks. Companies already doing well in the market can push higher, gaining a multi-billion market cap along the way. Here’s one FTSE 250 stock that has gained over 500% in the past five years, making an early investment of £5k very worthwhile.

New name, same story

The stock I’m referring to is Lion Finance Group (LSE:BGEO). The 19% gain in the stock over the past year feels almost underwhelming compared to the 515% rally over five years. For those unfamiliar with the name, it was formerly known as the Bank of Georgia, with the name change coming into effect in February.

It operates primarily in Georgia and Armenia, providing a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiaries, including Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank. It primarily serves retail customers and businesses. As such, it makes money like most traditional banks. It generates fees and commissions from making payments and providing advisory services. A large part of revenue comes from net interest income.

Reasons for the surge

Some might wonder how the bank stock could have jumped so much, especially when comparing it to some of the major FTSE 100 banks. There are some key drivers behind the move.

A big one is the digital transformation and increase in customer engagement. We take digital banking for granted in the UK, but in many developing countries, this isn’t standard. Lion Finance has pushed hard in the past few years to invest in tech and online platforms, leading to an increase in digital monthly active users (MAUs). In the latest annual report, the Bank of Georgia has 1.6m MAUs, up 17.5% versus the previous year.

The group has also benefitted from delivering strong financial performance. Some of this is due to the efficiencies generated from being more digital and online. Yet some kudos needs to be given to the underlying economies. For example, the Georgian economy grew by 9.5% last year! This puts our 0.9% GDP growth rate into perspective. If the economy grows quickly, there’s more demand for banking services.

Finally, last year the group bought Ameriabank, Armenia’s largest bank. This has already helped to boost overall finances and should continue to do so in the coming year.

A tidy return

So, £5k invested back in May 2020 would now be worth £30,750. That’s an incredible return. However, the share price hasn’t rocketed higher in a straight line. There have been months when the stock has fallen, so it really highlights the importance of having a long-term investment horizon and controlling your emotions.

Looking forward, there are risks. Revenue and costs are primarily denominated in the local currencies. These are very volatile, so any future depreciation could impact earnings when looking at results through the lens of the British pound. Regional instability and political uncertainty are other factors to consider.

Even with this, the FTSE 250 stock is in a great position and clearly has strong momentum right now. I think it can still ber worthwhile for investors to consider it, albeit not quite at the breakneck speed of the past few years!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield 9% but trade at a 10-year low! Are they a deadly value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves all the dividend income he's getting from Legal & General shares, but he's starting to get a…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares a month ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

Barclays has been a terrific investment over the past month as well as over the last year. But can its…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What should we do about Berkshire Hathaway stock now Warren Buffett is retiring?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is to step down from Berkshire Hathway at the end of the current year, after an amazing 60…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

My favourite S&P 500 growth stock is on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland has been very pleased with the performance of this S&P 500 stock in 2025. But is it still…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Are Glencore shares a bargain after falling 33%?

| Andrew Mackie

With the Glencore share price in freefall decline, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now is the time for investors to consider…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why I’m considering considering breaking my own investing rules for this value stock

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that if he were to start again, he’d look for old-fashioned value stocks. Stephen Wright thinks there’s…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Up 52% in my ISA in 2025, this growth stock’s on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

This investor’s favourite new growth stock is off to a flying start this year, posting strong gains in his ISA…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks with yields double the current base rate

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a couple of dividend stocks that currently yield over 9%, which he believes fairly compensate an investor…

Read more »