2 top ETFs to consider for a SIPP in May

2 top ETFs to consider for a SIPP in May

Ben McPoland reckons this diverse pair of funds listed on the London Stock Exchange could make great additions to consider for a SIPP portfolio.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A self-invested personal pension (SIPP) gives DIY investors the freedom to get creative in their pursuit of wealth for retirement. One tool at their disposal is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

These vehicles provide exposure to a basket of investments in one fell swoop. That’s why they’re becoming increasingly popular, with thousands of options available.

Here are two that I think are worth considering for income and growth in a SIPP portfolio.

Investing in the property market

First up is iShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate ETF (LSE: UKRE). This fund is invested in UK real estate investment trusts (REITs), property companies and bonds.

It currently has around 30 holdings, including Segro and Land Securities from the FTSE 100. Another one is Londonmetric Property, which has a significant focus on logistics and urban warehouses. Its occupiers include Tesco, Amazon, and Primark.

One risk here is that REITs often carry higher levels of debt (to fund property purchases), which is problematic when interest rates are high.

REITs are legally obliged to pay a minimum of 90% of their annual rental profits out in dividends. As borrowing costs rise, they can’t so easily retain earnings to reduce debt or reinforce their balance sheets.

This pressure explains the ETF’s poor performance (down 15% in five years).

However, one upshot of the recent weakness is that property-related dividend yields are higher. Right now, the ETF’s yield is 7%. No payout is guranteed, of course, but that looks very attractive to me.

Looking ahead, interest rates are forecast to keep falling, suggesting that the property market might be over the worst. Therefore, investors could also see some healthy share price gains as the market warms up again to REITs.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Adding a bit of zip

Next, I think any ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100 index — such as iShares NASDAQ 100 ETF (LSE: CNX1) — is worth considering right now. Following the recent stock market sell-off, this tech-heavy index is around 12% off its February high.

The chief culprit for this fall has been President Trump’s on-off tariff policies. As well as causing massive uncertainty and volatility, they also have the potential to trigger a spike in inflation and even a worldwide recession. These are key risks right now.

It’s worth remembering though that tech advancements in cloud computing, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and space rockets continued despite the 2008 financial crisis and Covid pandemic. I’m pretty certain technological innovation will also outlast Trump’s executive orders and announcements.

Longer term, the digital revolution is likely to speed up rather than slow down. The Nasdaq 100 is made up of the largest 100 non-financials listed on the Nasdaq exchange, including all the tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms. But there are also up-and-coming tech names, including Palantir and MercadoLibre, as well as pharma giants Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Amgen.

Let’s face it, the next wave of world-changing technologies — including quantum computing, humanoid robots, and the metaverse — probably aren’t going to be heavily represented in the FTSE 350. But many pioneering firms building the future will very likely be found within the tech-driven Nasdaq 100.

Therefore, I reckon this ETF is well worth a closer look for a SIPP for the next decade and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in iShares VII Public - iShares Nasdaq 100 Ucits ETF, MercadoLibre, Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Land Securities Group Plc, LondonMetric Property Plc, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Nvidia, Segro Plc, Tesco Plc, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

