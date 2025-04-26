These FTSE-quoted shares are among my favourite UK value shares to consider today. Give me a few minutes to explain why.

2 of the best FTSE 100 bargain shares to consider today!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Searching for the FTSE 100‘s greatest cheap shares to buy right now? Here are two I think could look good as part of a diversified portfolio.

One offers market-beating dividend yields, while the other looks dirt-cheap based on expected earnings.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

At first glance, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LSE:CCEP) shares might not look like anything to shout about value wise.

The drinks bottler’s forward dividend yield is 2.1% healthy rather than spectacular. Meanwhile, a corresponding price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.5 times suggests it’s not especially cheap based on expected profits, either.

Yet Coca-Cola Europacific’s forward P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio tells another story. At below 1, this suggests the business is actually undervalued relative to anticipated earnings. City analysts expect the bottom line to grow 31% in 2025.

I’m not surprised by their bullish forecasts given the firm’s recent impressive trading. Latest financials showed organic revenue up 13.8% in 2024.

This is not just thanks to the immense pulling power of brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta, though. Sales are also taking off thanks to the FTSE firm’s vast developing and emerging markets exposure (where last year’s sales leapt 12.7% and 23.3%, respectively).

But like any share, Coca-Cola Europacific isn’t without its risks. The bottling giant could face some near-term turbulence if global trade tariffs impact consumer spending in its territories. Fresh exchange rate voliatility is another potential threat to profits.

But I’m optimistic that its packed portfolio of market-leading drinks, its presence in fast-growing regions (and lack of US exposure), and strong track record of innovation across its brands should protect it from the worst of any turbulence.

Taylor Wimpey

A strong balance sheet has enabled Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) to keep paying market-beating dividends in recent years. And with the UK housing market showing signs of improvement, City analysts are tipping cash rewards to start rising again too following 2024’s dip.

As a result, this year’s dividend yield sits at 8.4%. To put that into context, it’s double the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%.

Falling interest rates have boosted housebuilders’ sales volumes more recently (Taylor Wimpey’s own weekly net private sales rate per outlet between 1 January and 23 February was up 12% year on year, latest financials showed).

Encouragingly, the Bank of England’s tipped to keep slashing rates, too, as consumer price inflation (CPI) drops closer to its target of 2%. Some analysts think interest rates will drop from 4.5% currently to 3.75% by the end of 2025.

Housebuilders are also benefitting from the boost that intense mortgage market competition is giving to borrowers. Barclays, HSBC, and Santander are among big high street banks to cut lending rates below 4% in recent days.

Having said this, a fresh downturn in the housing market isn’t out of the question as the UK economic struggles with low growth. Yet while this could impact Taylor Wimpey’s share price, the firm’s large cash pile — net cash was £564.8m as of December — means that it could still weather a mild downturn and continue paying large dividends.