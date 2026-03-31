Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Why did Raspberry Pi shares just jump 35%?

Why did Raspberry Pi shares just jump 35%?

Raspberry Pi shares have been in the doldrums in the past 12 months. But is that all changing, after a 2025 results breakthrough?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

Raspberry Pi (LSE: RPI) released full-year results Tuesday (31 March), and its shares rocketed more than 35% in response.

The update was headlined “Strong 25% EBITDA growth ahead of expectations, increased unit volumes and continued product and platform expansion.”

And CEO Eben Upton said: “We have entered FY 2026 with strong momentum, underpinned by growing demand and continued progress in direct customer engagements. Combined with strategic hiring, rapid uptake of new products, and a channel whose capabilities are well aligned with the opportunities ahead, I am more confident than ever in our long-term growth trajectory.

British tech hopeful

Investors had high hopes for Raspberry Pi as a contender in the AI technology stakes. Its tiny computers must be ideal for hiding in various nooks and crannies in AI-driven vehicles, robots, and all those other devices, right?

But since the company’s initial public offering in June 2024, it’s been a bit of a disappointment. On Monday (30 March), the share price closed at 292p. That was barely above its initial offer price of 280p.

But then came this sparkling set of 2025 results. And with the shares breaking above 400p at the time of writing, first-day investors are now sitting on a gain of around 45% in less than two years.

What 2025 brought

The headline 25% rise in adjusted EBITDA beat expectations. And it led through to a 35% boost for earnings per share. Net cash ended the year down at $28.1m, from $45.8m a year prior. But that was still better than expected, “after paying down $52.2 million of extended supplier payables over the year“.

We also saw what looks like something of a technical milestone. The company sold 8.4m semiconductor devices in the year. And this is the first time semiconductor volumes have beaten sales of boards and finished modules.

Global demand has meant DRAM memory chips are still a bit of a supply bottleneck. Raspberry Pi doesn’t expect that to affect the first half of 2026 too badly, but it does say “the DRAM environment limits second-half visibility“. But strong 2025 sales do seem to have continued into the current year, at least so far.

What to do?

So is this the turnaround that UK tech growth investors have been looking for? Is Raspberry Pi set on a course to rival Nvidia at the smaller-processor end of the AI market?

Nvidia defintely has the edge in valuation terms. At least, that is, on a short-term price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. Forecasts put the US giant on a forward P/E ratio of only 20 after its recent share price decline. Raspberry Pi, meanwhile, has a forecast multiple more than twice that at 47.

Still, these are very early days — and the P/E isn’t always useful at such times. Does Raspberry Pi have the potential to make it worth considering for long-term growth investors? I certainly think so.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Raspberry Pi Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is Raspberry Pi the next Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

The Raspberry Pi (LSE:RPI) share price exploded 46% higher in the FTSE 250 today. Might this be the start of…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Thinking of stuffing a SIPP with high-yield shares? 3 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

A SIPP filled with shares offering juicy dividends can seem tempting. Christopher Ruane explains some potential pros and cons of…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Does this weekend’s ISA deadline make now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With a key ISA deadline looming this weekend, does it make a difference whether someone starts buying shares now or…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

If inflation soars, can the National Grid dividend keep up?

| Christopher Ruane

With the risk of higher inflation getting stronger, our writer weighs up whether the National Grid dividend might earn the…

Read more »

Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf
Investing Articles

Could getting out of the food business help the Unilever share price?

| Christopher Ruane

Unilever and McCormick today announced a transformational corporate deal. Our writer weighs some of its attractions and risks.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How much second income could investors earn with 9% dividends from Legal & General shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking to build up a second income portfolio have a good few FTSE 100 shares with big dividends to…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen some way back from a recent 52-week peak, as global events impact them and the firm…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

When Barclays shares fall, you've got to ask yourself one question: do you feel... like a long-term investor who just…

Read more »