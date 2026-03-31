Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen some way back from a recent 52-week peak, as global events impact them and the firm approaches a time of transition.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

The bad news for Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) shares is they’ve dropped 22% since February’s 52-week high. Falling more than 20%, that’s technically considered a crash.

But the good news is that shareholders who bought at the end of March 2024 are still looking at a 160% gain. That’s enough to turn a £5,000 investment into a cool £13,200. Not bad for a share price that’s just crashed, right? Oh, and it’s on the back of a 950% increase in the past five years.

Future still rosy?

Why have Rolls-Royce shares fallen so hard? The Middle East conflict and soaring oil prices are the key. Aviation is already suffering, and we don’t know how long it will be before flying gets back to normal. So should we assume that’s all there is to it, and the Rolls share price will get back on track when the fighting is all over? I think that could be a mistake.

The share price climb was inevitably going to slow. The same multi-bagger growth repeating itself over the next five years was never very likely. But there’s a key question when any growth share surge looks like it might be coming to an end. What will happen next? Growth shares often get too high into overvalued territory and then go into reverse. Ultimately, the price settles to reflect the long-term value of the company’s underlying performance.

Right now, that performance looks seriously impressive. At results time in February, Rolls said it expects £4.9bn–£5.2bn in underlying operating profit and between £5bn and £5.3bn in free cash flow by 2028.

Reasons to be cautious?

However, I think we need to be cautious over two key issues. One is valuation. We’re currently looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30, approximately twice the long-term FTSE 100 average. Admittedly, forecasts suggest it should drop to 22 by 2028. And there’s less of a growth stock premium in that, for sure.

The other unknown is where profit growth is going to come from in the years following 2028. AI is going to keep pushing up demand for energy. And that means huge future profits from Rolls-Royce’s new-generation small nuclear reactors. At least, that’s part of the conventional wisdom.

But we don’t yet know how much that profit is likely to be, or when it will come. It looks like it’s not going to happen before 2030, at least. We have to remember Rolls-Royce’s income is heavily dependent on its aviation business. And I can’t see that changing for quite some time.

What do do?

This strikes me as a perfect time to take stock and re-evaluate Rolls-Royce shares, as it does seem like a time of transition. And I can see why there’s still plenty of enthusiasm over the future. But I think cautious investors might do well to consider other homes for their investment cash.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is Raspberry Pi the next Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

The Raspberry Pi (LSE:RPI) share price exploded 46% higher in the FTSE 250 today. Might this be the start of…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Thinking of stuffing a SIPP with high-yield shares? 3 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

A SIPP filled with shares offering juicy dividends can seem tempting. Christopher Ruane explains some potential pros and cons of…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Does this weekend’s ISA deadline make now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With a key ISA deadline looming this weekend, does it make a difference whether someone starts buying shares now or…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

If inflation soars, can the National Grid dividend keep up?

| Christopher Ruane

With the risk of higher inflation getting stronger, our writer weighs up whether the National Grid dividend might earn the…

Read more »

Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf
Investing Articles

Could getting out of the food business help the Unilever share price?

| Christopher Ruane

Unilever and McCormick today announced a transformational corporate deal. Our writer weighs some of its attractions and risks.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why did Raspberry Pi shares just jump 35%?

| Alan Oscroft

Raspberry Pi shares have been in the doldrums in the past 12 months. But is that all changing, after a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How much second income could investors earn with 9% dividends from Legal & General shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking to build up a second income portfolio have a good few FTSE 100 shares with big dividends to…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

When Barclays shares fall, you've got to ask yourself one question: do you feel... like a long-term investor who just…

Read more »