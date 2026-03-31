Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much does someone need to put in the stock market to retire and live off passive income?

How much does someone need to put in the stock market to retire and live off passive income?

Put money in the stock market as a way of building dividend income streams big enough to retire on? Christopher Ruane looks at the numbers to support that.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

Ever wondered what it might take to stop working and live off the dividend income from stock market investment? There are all sorts of questions that someone needs to answer to get a realistic idea of what that might look like in practice. One is how big such a portfolio needs to be.

Dividend income’s a function of investment size and yield

We may equally ask how long is a piece of string. After all, different people each have their own idea about how much money they would target as an annual income.

But let’s say that someone aims to earn £39k a year. I use that figure because that is roughly the median gross annual income for full-time employees who have been in their jobs for at least a year, according to the most recent annual data from the Office of National Statistics.

Let’s further assume that the aim is to earn that amount a year purely from dividends, without drawing down any of the capital in the portfolio.

How big the portfolio needs to be to hit that annual passive income target will depend on what dividend yield is achieved. At the current FTSE 100 yield of 3.2%, it will take a portfolio of £1.2m. With a 5% yield, that number falls to £780k. At a 7% yield it would be down to (a still substantial) £557k.

Taking a long-term approach

I do think a 7% yield is achievable in today’s market. But to make things less stretching, I will use the 5% figure.

The £780k could be a lump sum in a share-dealing account for example.

Few people have such a large sum lying around though. So what would it take if starting from zero, putting £20k a year into a Stocks and Shares ISA, then compounding it at 5% annually? In that case, the £780k target would be hit after 23 years.

Yes, that is a long time. But if someone started at 35, for example, that would mean they could hit their goal to stop working at 58. That is close to a decade before the State Pension age.

Building the right portfolio

While I think compounding at 5% annually and, later, targetting a 5% dividend yield is realistic, that does not make it easy.

It is important to think carefully about how to diversify across different shares, which ones to buy and how to minimise the effect of fees and charges on investment returns.

One share I think investors should consider both for its growth and income prospects is meat processor Cranswick (LSE: CWK). That might seem odd. After all, it only yields 2%. However, over the past five years, the share price has grown 44%. So Cranswick has comfortably beaten my 5% compound annual growth target during that period.

Of course, past performance is not necessarily an indicator of what a share price may do in future. Dividends are also never guaranteed, despite Cranswicks’s decades-long streak of annual growth in its dividend per share.

One risk I see is allegations of poor conditions at its pig farms causing reputational damage. But with long industry expertise, economies of scale, relationships with many of the UK’s leading grocery chains and a proven business model, I am upbeat about the outlook for Cranswick.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen some way back from a recent 52-week peak, as global events impact them and the firm…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

When Barclays shares fall, you've got to ask yourself one question: do you feel... like a long-term investor who just…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are you ignoring the ISA deadline? Here’s what you may be losing forever!

| Christopher Ruane

Think the annual ISA deadline's not your business? You could potentially be missing out, even as a very modest investor.…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

£20k invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA on 7 April could pay this much passive income

| Ben McPoland

Looking for dividend stock ideas in April? Our writer highlights a five-share portfolio that could generate £1,428 a year in…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? See how it could be used to target a £989 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks beyond the looming contribution deadline for a Stocks and Shares ISA and takes a long-term approach to…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s firm has 43% of its stock portfolio in 2 names. But…

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company looks like it has a concentrated stock portfolio. But as Stephen Wright points out, it’s more diversified…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

£20,000 buys this many shares of the FTSE 100’s highest-yielding dividend stock

| Christopher Ruane

What's the biggest yielder in the FTSE 100? How many shares in it would £20k buy an investor right now?…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

3 reasons why AI could cause a brutal stock market crash

| James Beard

Artificial intelligence is going to affect all our lives. But will it hasten a massive stock market crash? James Beard…

Read more »