Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Barclays shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

When Barclays shares fall, you’ve got to ask yourself one question: do you feel… like a long-term investor who just got a lucky break?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk

Image source: Getty Images

Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares have crashed more than 20% since their peak in early February. But investors who bought two years ago hopefully won’t feel too bad about that, seeing as the value of their investment has still more than doubled.

Yes, the Barclays share price is up 110% since the end of March 2024. That means £5,000 invested back then is now worth £10,500. And even the horrific events in the Middle East, with the resulting surge in oil prices, are only enough to take Barclays shareholders back to the price of late October 2025.

As an aside, I see those who managed to buy Barclays shares immediately after the big pandemic crash in early 2020 are now sitting on a five-bagger. That’s enough to turn £5,000 into £25,000 — I know the sums aren’t difficult, but it’s so good it’s worth stating.

Cool heads prevail

I’m not using these dates to suggest we should try to time the market. No, it’s not how most successful investors operate. In fact, for most of us it’s probably more likely to damage our returns. Buying and selling whenever we think we see a bottom or a top costs money in charges. And that’s on top of likely losses through poor timing.

Instead, let’s remember a couple of things long-term Foolish investors know only too well. Investing in quality companies for the long term, while ignoring short-term ups and downs, can be very profitable. And a market downturn can be our friend, not our enemy.

Maybe the first impulse that should come to our mind when we see a favourite stock fall is the famous: “Don’t do something, just stand there.” There’s almost never any need to rush into rapid action. You know, like the knee-jerk sellers back in 2020 who presented us with such a brilliant buying opportunity.

What to do now?

That brings me to today’s big question. Is this latest fall in Barclays shares another buying opportunity? I think it might be. Bank stocks and other financials tend to be among the first casualties of a stock market sell-off. And in my view, they’re some of the best to consider for recovery.

Barclays isn’t such an attractive dividend stock these days. Not with share price rises of the past couple of years pushing the forecast dividend yield down to just 2.2%.

But what does a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 7.3 say to us? And what if it drops as low as 6.2 in 2027 as forecasts suggest? I know forecasts are uncertain at the best of times. And at times of global crisis, they can be up in the air. But I don’t expect significant damage to Barclays’ prospects for the next five years and more.

To me this does look like a good — if unexpected — opportunity to consider buying.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares shares just 2 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen some way back from a recent 52-week peak, as global events impact them and the firm…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are you ignoring the ISA deadline? Here’s what you may be losing forever!

| Christopher Ruane

Think the annual ISA deadline's not your business? You could potentially be missing out, even as a very modest investor.…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

How much does someone need to put in the stock market to retire and live off passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Put money in the stock market as a way of building dividend income streams big enough to retire on? Christopher…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

£20k invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA on 7 April could pay this much passive income

| Ben McPoland

Looking for dividend stock ideas in April? Our writer highlights a five-share portfolio that could generate £1,428 a year in…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? See how it could be used to target a £989 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks beyond the looming contribution deadline for a Stocks and Shares ISA and takes a long-term approach to…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s firm has 43% of its stock portfolio in 2 names. But…

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company looks like it has a concentrated stock portfolio. But as Stephen Wright points out, it’s more diversified…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

£20,000 buys this many shares of the FTSE 100’s highest-yielding dividend stock

| Christopher Ruane

What's the biggest yielder in the FTSE 100? How many shares in it would £20k buy an investor right now?…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

3 reasons why AI could cause a brutal stock market crash

| James Beard

Artificial intelligence is going to affect all our lives. But will it hasten a massive stock market crash? James Beard…

Read more »