Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How will Trump’s tariffs impact my Stocks and Shares ISA?

How will Trump’s tariffs impact my Stocks and Shares ISA?

This writer has been taking a look at the holdings in his Stocks and Shares ISA to determine which are more at risk from a global trade war.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s almost impossible not to have some exposure to tariffs and geopolitical risks inside a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA. I’ve been looking through my own portfolio to assess — as best as I can — which stocks are more at risk than others.

High exposure

I have a handful of shares I would say are certainly higher risk. For example, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) — or TSMC as it’s known — is the world’s leading chipmaker, putting it at the epicentre of the global semiconductor supply chain.

It manufactures chips for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple, Qualcomm, and many more. For now, TSMC says it isn’t seeing any slowdown in demand, with robust demand for AI chips offsetting softness elsewhere. But the complex web of ever-changing compliance and trade policies is obviously a major headache.

The firm says it cannot fully prevent AI chips it manufactures indirectly reaching China. That’s unlikely to stop the US trying to prevent all moderately advanced chips ending up there.

For those interested in a deeper understanding, I highly recommend Chris Miller’s book Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology.

Anyway, TSMC stock looks very cheap again — it’s trading at just 12.3 times 2026’s forecast earnings! At that price, I’m hoping most of the risk (and more) is already priced in.

More semiconductor exposure

Elsewhere, Nvidia is increasingly at the sharp end of things. It expects to take a $5.5bn hit in its current first quarter after export restrictions to China for its H20 AI chips were announced.

This is a stock I reintroduced into my portfolio near the start of April. But I wasn’t naïve to the risks. On 28 March, I wrote: “I’m expecting further market volatility due to tariffs and worries about restricted Nvidia chip sales to China.”

Again, Nvidia stock will likely be volatile until there’s more clarity over global trade. But its largest (US) customers remain committed to heavy investments in AI.

Moderate and low exposure

For the rest of my portfolio, the risks vary on a company-by-company basis. Take Ferrari, which is directly impacted by US auto tariffs and potential exposure to duties on Europe-made cars in China. However, the Italian automaker has insane pricing power that it can flex to offset these.

At the opposite end, language learning app Duolingo appears to have low risk. It’s a digital-only platform with minimal exposure to physical supply chains or international tariffs.

Naturally, there are second- and even third-order effects from all of this. A global economic downturn — now a distinct possibility — would be bad for both consumers and companies (including Uber and Visa).

Here are some others.

CompanyRisk LevelRationale
Axon Enterprise🟢 LowUS-based manufacturing, mainly domestic customers.
MercadoLibre 🟡 ModerateLatin American e-commerce; indirect exposure via merchants sourcing from China.
Visa 🟢 LowDigital payments not subject to tariffs, but reduced cross-border transaction risk.
Intuitive Surgical🟡 ModerateRobotics firm with many of its instruments made in Mexico.
Shopify 🟡 ModerateE-commerce platform is digital, but many merchants rely on Asia for inventory.
Uber 🟢 LowPrimarily service-based (mobility, food delivery).
HSBC 🟡 ModerateMajor exposure to China; sensitive to Asia and financial trade tensions.
Games Workshop 🟡 ModerateUK-based manufacturer; potential cost risk from tariffs.
CrowdStrike 🟢 LowPure cybersecurity software firm.
AstraZeneca 🟡 ModerateGlobal pharma giant with operations in China; possible tariff exposure.

My takeaway

Now, I should end by saying that I currently have no intention of selling any of these stocks due to fear of the unknown. But I am expecting a lot more volatility in the months ahead as companies pull guidance and adjust expectations.

By understanding the tariff and trade risks around my investments, I’m less likely to be totally caught off guard by nasty surprises. It will also help me decide whether any sell-off is overblown and there’s a buying opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, Axon Enterprise, CrowdStrike, Duolingo, Ferrari, Games Workshop Group Plc, HSBC Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, Shopify, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Uber Technologies, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, AstraZeneca Plc, Axon Enterprise, CrowdStrike, Duolingo, Games Workshop Group Plc, HSBC Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Shopify, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Uber Technologies, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks with big dividends to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

Sector weakness in some FTSE 100 industries has also left some of my long-term favourite stocks offering attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

Growth Shares

Forecast: £1,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth this much by next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through both his opinion and analysts’ forecasts when trying to predict where Rolls-Royce shares could head from…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| James Beard

The price of Lloyds shares has more than doubled over the past five years. However, our writer’s cautious about the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 58% in a year, the BT share price could be the FTSE 100 target to beat in 2025

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has been steadily climbing back since newish boss Allison Kirkby came on board. Is the new…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock 5 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Even after the Nvidia stock falls of the past couple of months, its five-year performance remains stunning. And it could…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best UK stocks to buy for my portfolio in the market sell-off. Here’s what it said

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When Edward Sheldon asked the generative AI app for the best stocks to buy amid the market pullback, he was…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could now be a rewarding moment to buy shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's looking for shares to buy in a turbulent market. But while he's focused on quality, he's equally interested…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much would we need in a Stocks and Shares ISA for £10,000-a-year passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

We're still in the first month of the new 2025/26 ISA season, and that means a lot of investors are…

Read more »