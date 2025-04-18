Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett’s warning to markets played out perfectly: the time to be greedy may be approaching

Warren Buffett’s warning to markets played out perfectly: the time to be greedy may be approaching

Throughout 2024, Warren Buffett sold off holdings in companies like Apple and started amassing a huge pile of cash. Now he could be ready to pounce.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), is renowned for his timeless advice. “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful,” he once famously told us.

His investment philosophy has guided countless investors through market cycles. Recent events have demonstrated just how prescient his warnings can be.

As markets soared in recent years, he took a cautious approach. He was quietly selling stocks and building a record cash reserve. Now, with markets experiencing significant volatility, the time to be greedy may be approaching.

Buffett’s foresight

His actions over the past year have been a masterclass in contrarian investing. While many investors continued buying richly-valued US stocks, Buffett was quietly reducing exposure to equities. At the end of 2024, Berkshire had amassed an incredible $334bn in cash and had $234bn in US Treasuries. In short, he was anticipating some form of volatility or downturn in the stock market.

Buffett’s caution proved justified as markets entered a period of Trump-induced volatility. US and global markets have slumped and the Nasdaq experienced particularly sharp declines, entering bear market territory amid concerns over rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and slowing economic growth.

For those who heeded Buffett’s warning, the sell-off presented an opportunity to avoid losses and position themselves for future gains.

Berkshire has plenty of opportunities

Let’s be honest, the market’s a bit of a mess. Trump’s administration has taken us in several directions over the past three weeks. It’s hard to gauge what’s going to happen next.

However, the market turbulence has created significant price dislocations across sectors. Many high-quality companies have seen their valuations decline despite maintaining strong fundamentals. Broadly, this environment aligns with Buffett’s philosophy of seeking undervalued assets during periods of fear and uncertainty.

First and foremost, he may see this as an opportune moment to top up on some of Berkshire’s existing holdings.

CompanyPortfolio Weight (%)
Apple28.1%
American Express16.8%
Bank of America11.2%
Coca-Cola 9.3%
Chevron6.4%
Moody’s4.5%
Occidental Petroleum4.2%
Kraft Heinz 4.0%
Chubb Limited3.2%
DaVita2.4%
Berkshire Hathaway’s top 10 holdings

The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ may wait

Of course, Buffett’s more cautious than most and will only invest when his conviction is strong. Many analysts and market commentators believe the US is heading towards recession and this would likely push stocks a lot lower. This is also my view. I’m being cautious today in event that better opportunities will come my way in the coming months.

The so-called Oracle of Omaha has emphasised the importance of patience and discipline during turbulent times. While the temptation to act quickly may be strong, investors should focus on thorough research and long-term thinking. After all, it can be incredibly difficult to time the market.

Personally, I was alarmed by his decision to hoard cash. So I built up a larger cash holding myself and bought some Berkshire stock. However, moving sooner would have helped me. Right now, I’m not buying any more Berkshire stock. Instead, I’m focusing on undervalued businesses, just like Buffett often does.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Fox has position Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Occidental Petroleum. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

See how much monthly second income an investor could earn from a £20k ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how much second income a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend companies could generate inside a tax-free…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A stock market crash could help an investor retire years early. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Instead of fearing a stock market crash, this writer sees it as an opportunity for the well-prepared investor to try…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, here’s how an investor can work towards a huge passive income portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

Consistency is key, and it can certainly pay to start contributing to an ISA sooner rather than later in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy in a wobbly market? Don’t ignore these 3 quality indicators!

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be a good time to hunt for quality shares to buy, in this writer's view. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month but this FTSE 250 bargain still yields more than 10%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 250 stock has been through the wars but its low valuation and ultra-high yield may…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

Yielding 6.8%, I rate Aviva shares as one of the best for passive income

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie believes that Aviva is one of only a handful of businesses in the FTSE 100 that offers both…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

As business confidence craters, should investors buy UK shares?

| Stephen Wright

As import taxes and higher staff costs weigh on UK companies, Stephen Wright thinks there are still shares to consider…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy in UK stocks?

| Stephen Wright

Retail investors and fund managers are moving away from UK stocks, but there are positive economic signs. Is this an…

Read more »