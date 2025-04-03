Wow! IAG shares are undervalued by 47%, according to analysts

Member Login
IAG shares have surged over the past 18 months, but analysts are pointing to more growth. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the airline stock.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Image source: International Airlines Group

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

International Consolidated Airlines’ (LSE:IAG) shares are now up 45% over 12 months. That might sound good, but the stock’s actually pulled back significantly from its highs.

What’s more, analysts’ target prices have continued to grow, with the average share price target now being 47% above the price, at the time of writing — 260p. Is this an unmissable opportunity to buy?

What’s behind the pullback?

IAG shares have pulled back recently due to a combination of operational disruptions and broader economic concerns. The closure of Heathrow Airport on 21 March, caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, led to significant flight cancellations and disruptions.

British Airways, IAG’s flagship carrier, was particularly affected, with analysts estimating the financial impact could reduce the group’s earnings by 1-3% this year. This incident highlighted IAG’s reliance on Heathrow as its primary hub.

Additionally, economic uncertainty has weighed heavily on the airline sector. Rising fears of a recession in key markets like the US and UK have dampened demand for transatlantic travel, which is crucial for IAG.

North Atlantic routes accounted for nearly 31% of its capacity in 2024. And weakening US demand has raised concerns about future revenue growth. Political and cultural shifts affecting inbound US tourism have further exacerbated these challenges.

While IAG’s benefitted from the post-pandemic recovery and disciplined cost management, these recent trends have overshadowed its strong financial performance in 2024. The combination of operational setbacks and macroeconomic pressures has driven the recent decline in its share price.

Analysts are still very bullish

Analysts remain bullish on IAG shares despite recent volatility. The mean consensus among 17 analysts is an Outperform rating, reflecting confidence in the stock’s potential to deliver returns above market averages.

The average 12-month price target stands at £3.97, representing a 47.8% upside from the last closing price. Optimistic forecasts go as high as £5.27, nearly doubling the current share price, while the lowest target of £1.77 still implies significant divergence in opinion.

However, this broad optimism is supported by IAG’s strong financial performance, strategic capacity management, and robust transatlantic travel demand, which continue to underpin its growth prospects.

Looking beyond 2025

Analysts are always trying to anticipate where a business will be in the future. Things might look a little more challenging now, but there are long-term supportive trends. These include resilient post-pandemic demand for leisure travel and Trump’s desire to keep fuel prices low throughout his presidency.

That latter point is particularly important as fuel costs represent 25% of operating costs. Incidentally, jet fuel prices are currently the lowest they’ve been since Russia’s war in Ukraine.

So while there are near-term risks, namely Trump’s tariff impact and the earnings impact of the Heathrow shutdown, the long-term picture’s fairly bright. And at five times earnings, it’s cheap.

Not as cheap as my sector favourite, Jet2 which trades a 1.1 EV-to-EBITDA, but it’s still attractive. If I wasn’t building my position in Jet2, I’d buy more IAG at the current price. It looks like a good entry point to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group and Jet2. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

