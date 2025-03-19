Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Where could IAG shares go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say!

Where could IAG shares go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say!

After a stunning 129% rally, IAG shares have started to nosedive in recent weeks. Analysts are divided over the future trajectory for the airline stock.

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2024, IAG (LSE:IAG) shares nearly doubled in value and the airline group was crowned the FTSE 100‘s highest flier. Thanks to earnings that beat market expectations, the company awoke from its prolonged, pandemic-induced slumber with a bang.

However, the owner of British Airways and Iberia has made a turbulent start to 2025. Down nearly 20% since its peak in February, is the party over for the IAG share price? Or is it simply refuelling for another leg up?

Here’s what City analysts reckon with the stock trading at £2.94 today (19 March).

The stock’s next destination

Promisingly, the consensus forecast for IAG shares is positive. Although share price growth is generally expected to slow compared to last year, brokers’ median 12-month price target for the stock is £4.03. That would be a healthy 37% increase from today’s level.

However, beneath the headline consensus figure, there’s a wide range of opinions among institutional analysts covering the company. The table of expert recommendations below illustrates those differences.

RecommendationNumber of analysts
Buy6
Outperform7
Hold4
Sell1
Strong sell0

At the upper end, Panmure Liberum analysts believe IAG shares could rise to £5 next year, citing resilient travel demand and lower jet fuel prices as reasons for optimism. If this prediction came to fruition, the airline stock would finally eclipse its pre-Covid level, marking a complete recovery from the pandemic.

On the other hand, Barclays analysts slashed their price target to £2.50 last week from a previous forecast of £4.20. Competition risks from low-cost carriers and recent profit warnings issued by multiple leading US airlines underpinned this gloomier view.

What’s evident from these wildly different outlooks is that no analyst has a crystal ball. Broker forecasts aren’t gospel. Investors should weigh expert opinions against their independent research and convictions.

My verdict

More bullish forecasts for IAG shares chime with my own view. A £5 share price target might be a bit steep, but I believe there’s a strong chance further growth could be achieved over the coming months.

The stock looks cheap, which bodes well for future returns. Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 5.5, the business is attractively valued relative to the FTSE 100 average and the airline sector as a whole. Other UK-listed aviation shares, such as easyJet and Wizz Air, trade for higher multiples of 6.9 and 7.1, respectively.

Furthermore, the firm’s beginning to reap the rewards from a £7bn modernisation investment in British Airways. This two-year plan involves a significant cash injection in IT infrastructure and hiring extra staff.

In FY24, IAG delivered a 22% increase in operating profit to reach a record €4.3bn, exceeding analysts’ expectations for €3.7bn. A stellar performance for the UK flag carrier underpinned the group’s excellent earnings.

However, the company faces risks from weak business travel demand. In a world where virtual meetings have become commonplace, the group doesn’t expect corporate travel to ever return to pre-pandemic levels. Whether IAG can continue to fill business and first-class seats with leisure passengers remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, with a fresh €1bn share buyback programme to be implemented over the next 12 months and the resumption of dividends last year, there’s plenty to keep prospective investors interested.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

The Eurasia Mining (EUA) share price is up 181% this year! What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

The Eurasia Mining (LSE:EUA) share price has had a simply stunning 2025 so far. What's going on -- and is…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Is this the FTSE 100’s best dividend share?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of a high-yield FTSE 100 share he believes investors should consider for their…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Down 27% in 3 days! Should I buy the dip in this FTSE 250 defence stock?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE stock has collapsed in recent days, leaving this Fool wondering if he's looking at a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is ITV a screaming FTSE 250 bargain hiding in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Down by over two-thirds in around a decade, this well-known FTSE 250 share now trades on what may look like…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 AI growth stock beginning to run out of steam?

| Andrew Mackie

Despite it being a runaway success, Andrew Mackie is becoming increasingly concerned for the momentum of this AI growth stock.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Up 12% today, here’s a great FTSE 250 growth share to consider!

| Royston Wild

Softcat's share price is soaring following a blockbuster first-half trading announcement. Here's why the FTSE 250 share is worth a…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Prediction: in 1 year, the easyJet share price could be as high as…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the easyJet share price could head higher over the coming year based on the current…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 21% with dividends on top! See the stunning Shell share price forecast for 2025

| Harvey Jones

Brokers are feeling optimistic about the outlook for the Shell share price, predicting solid growth this year. But Harvey Jones…

Read more »