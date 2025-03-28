Member Login
2 FTSE 250 shares to consider for growth, dividends, AND value!

Could the following FTSE 250 stocks could be excellent ‘all rounders’ for investors to consider? Royston Wild think so.

Royston Wild
Image source: Getty Images

Here are two top FTSE 250 stocks I think savvy investors should take a close look at today.

NCC Group

Tech shares aren’t typically renowned for their potential to deliver a decent dividend income. This is because any spare capital they generate tends to be prioritised for expensive activities like R&D and manufacturing.

But cybersecurity specialist NCC Group (LSE:NCC) has been paying cash rewards for more than a decade. So it’s a great passive income share to consider in my book.

With cost savings and non-core divestments boosting its balance sheet, dividends are tipped to rise this financial year (to September 2025) following recent freezes. And so the dividend yield is 3.5%, roughly in line with the FTSE 250 average.

Predictions of further strong earnings growth boost predictions of progressive dividends returning. City analysts think NCC’s bottom line will swell 53% this fiscal year.

This leaves NCC’s shares trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.8 times. This is high on paper, but it’s also worth noting the company’s P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio is also a rock-bottom 0.5.

Any reading below one suggests that a share is undervalued based on its anticipated growth journey.

NCC’s a share that, due to the rapidly growing digital economy — and the subsequent rise in cyber attacks — has substantial investment potential in my book. Researchers at Statista think the cybersecurity market will grow at an annualised rate of 7.6% between now and 2029.

NCC faces ongoing competition from larger US operators including CrowdStrike and Palo Alto. But its record of success in this tough market should serve as a confidence booster for investors.

Revenues rose 31.3% at constant currencies in the 16 months to September, latest financials showed.

Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) — best known for the Harry Potter series of books — is another attractive ‘all rounder’ that offers investors growth and dividends at low cost.

For the current financial year (to February 2026), annual earnings are tipped to spike 12%. This leads to predictions of further dividend growth and a handy 2.7% yield.

In addition to this, an expected profits rise leaves Bloomsbury shares looking cheap from an historical perspective.

Its forward P/E ratio currently sits at 14.7 times. That’s a good distance below the five-year average of around 20 times.

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise transformed Bloomsbury into today’s major player on the publishing stage. And while revenues here remain significant, it’s by no means the only game in town, and especially in its money-spinning segment of fantasy fiction.

The company’s footprint here is deep, and strong sales from other major authors like Sarah J Maas meant revenues at the firm’s Consumer division surged 47% between March and August.

Aside from its long catalogue of bookshop staples, Bloomsbury also has a successful academic publishing unit and online digital resources division for students, teachers, and librarians.

Though trading has been hampered by weaker US academic budgets more recently, the long-term outlook remains extremely bright. And Bloomsbury’s plans to keep building its position here with more shrewd acquisitions like that of Rowman & Littlefield last May.

