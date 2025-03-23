Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 dividend stocks yielding 8.9% on average!

5 dividend stocks yielding 8.9% on average!

These five dividend stocks currently offer the highest yields in the FTSE 100. Are they traps, or lucrative income opportunities for investors to consider?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Investment Analyst - Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100’s filled with dividend stocks and income opportunities. In fact, 99 of the 100 companies inside of the UK’s flagship index offer investors passive income. And the five largest yields right now are coming from Phoenix Group Holdings (10.3%), M&G (9.2%), Legal & General Group (8.8%), Taylor Wimpey (8.4) and Vodafone (LSE:VOD) at 7.7%.

Combined, this basket of five dividend stocks offers an average yield of 8.9% – almost triple the FTSE 100’s current level of payout. And with exposure to the financial services, insurance, construction and telecommunications industries, it appears to be a fairly diversified mini-income portfolio.

So is now the time to maybe snap up these dividend stocks while the yields are still high?

Yield vs risk

As exciting as earning a near-9% dividend yield sounds, this high level of payout’s usually attached with considerable risk. After all, a dead-cert dividend is often jumped upon by investors almost immediately. And the high volume of buying activity pushes up the stock price and drags down the yield. So when yields are nearing double-digit territory, that usually means investors are being cautious of a looming threat.

Digging deeper

Let’s zoom in on Vodafone. Over the last 12 trailing months, investors have earned around 5.68p in dividends per share after converting from euros. Compared to the current share price of 74.4p, that gives a yield of 7.7%.

And when looking at the price-to-earnings ratio, Vodafone shares don’t exactly appear to be very expensive, trading at a 9.2 earnings multiple. So why aren’t more investors jumping on board this opportunity?

The answer lies in Germany. The company’s core market is proving problematic, with many customers switching to cheaper competitors as Vodafone continues to hike prices. Pairing this with a recent law change that prevents landlords from bundling cable TV into tenancy charges, revenue from Germany has shrunk by 6.4% in its third quarter ended in December.

That’s more than the 6.2% loss in the previous quarter. And even when removing the impact of this law change, sales are still heading in the wrong direction at an accelerating pace.

Considering Germany’s responsible for a third of Vodafone’s top line, this is a serious problem. Management’s actually warned of an incoming impairment charge to its German business in the upcoming May results.

What does this mean for dividends?

Besides the disappointing results in Germany, Vodafone’s business has some bright spots. The UK market appears to be back on track with its upcoming merger with Three, which is expected to spark fresh growth in the enterprise. Meanwhile, its M-Pesa fintech mobile payments platform continues to deliver robust growth in the African markets.

Sadly, this progress appears insufficient to maintain shareholder payouts. And management’s subsequently slashed dividends in half. Instead of paying €0.45 per share every six months, Vodafone shares will now only offer €0.225 per share. And when converted into pounds at the current exchange rate, the yield isn’t 7.7% but rather 5.1%.

All things considered, management seems to be taking the necessary steps to right the ship. But for now, Vodafone shares will be staying on my watchlist. The other stocks on this list also have their challenges. Before investing, be sure to do plenty of research to decide whether the potential reward’s worth the risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing For Beginners

25 years on from the dot.com stock market crash, is history repeating itself?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie recalls the events leading up to the stock market crash of 2000, and postulates lessons for today’s investors.

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Tesla shares at the start of 2025 would be worth today…

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla shares might be in a slump this year, but it's worth remembering they've made 730% for shareholders in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 13% in a month, should I buy more shares in this FTSE 100 investment trust?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 investment trust has suffered amid recent stock market volatility. Our writer ponders whether to be greedy when…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Are shares in JD Sports 62% undervalued?

| Stephen Wright

Value investing’s about buying shares when others aren’t interested. And this certainly seems to be true of some UK retailer…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These 3 UK shares are outperforming their US counterparts this year!

| Mark Hartley

Amid trade tariff chaos, many UK shares are now outperforming their US rivals in 2025. Our writer looks at three…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could invest £20k in an ISA to target £1,300 of passive income per year

| Stephen Wright

Can an investor use £20,000 to earn over £108 per month in passive income while sticking to high-quality FTSE 100…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

US stocks: a rare chance to profit from volatility?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

As the US stock market falls, Zaven Boyrazian looks at the biggest losers for possible buying opportunities. Could this be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for the best shares to buy? Analysts think this stock might be about to double!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This aerospace supplier’s share price might be on the verge of doubling! Is this forecast too good to be true,…

Read more »