Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how an investor could target £1,342 in passive income each month

£20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how an investor could target £1,342 in passive income each month

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term approach to investing a Stocks and Shares ISA could generate a four-figure monthly income.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a platform for long-term investment. Not only might that mean capital growth, it can also mean sizeable income streams.

Such an approach requires patience among other things. But long-term investment is all about patience, so that is no surprise.

This approach can be highly lucrative.

As an example, here is how an investor could put a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to work in an effort to build monthly passive income streams of well over £1,000.

Understanding how shares build income

Even £1,000 a month would be £12,000 a year. To earn that now from a £20,000 ISA would take a dividend yield of 60%, which I see as improbably high. Few FTSE 100 shares even offer a double-digit yield and most are far lower (the average is 3.4%).

But over time, reinvesting dividends (known as compounding) can help build bigger income streams.

For example, if the ISA compounds annually at 8%, after three decades, it should be worth over £201,000. At an 8% yield, that should generate monthly dividends of roughly £1,342 on average.

Building the right sort of portfolio

An 8% compound annual growth rate might not sound too challenging.

But remember, over the course of 30 years, the stock market is likely to have down years as well  as up years.

Still, in today’s market I think it is achievable. For example, one FTSE 100 share with a standout yield (9.4%) is insurer Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX). It announced today (17 March) in its annual results that it will increase its annual dividend by 3%.

The company has a policy of aiming to grow its dividend per share annually. Last year, operating cash generation grew by over a fifth, meaning that not only is the dividend covered, but Phoenix expects to produce around £300m of excess cash annually.

Not all years will necessarily be as strong as that, admittedly. Phoenix faces risks. Last year, for example, it noted “higher outflows due to consumer behaviour in response to the UK budget uncertainty in the year“. If economic uncertainty continues, I see a risk that policy holders could keep pulling out funds, hurting profits.

But with a proven business model and cash generation capability, I see Phoenix as a company income-seeking investors should consider for their Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Sticking to proven principles

Any share can disappoint, of course. That is why diversification is an important risk management strategy. £20K is ample to allow for it.

The 8% compound annual growth rate could come from a mixture of dividends and capital gain. But dividends are never guaranteed and share prices can move down as well as up, so I think a smart investor will stick to high-quality businesses they understand.

First of all, of course, is choosing a Stocks and Shares ISA. With plenty of options available, it pays to take some time to decide what one looks best.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: March’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 investment trust to buy… here’s what it said

| Dr. James Fox

There aren't many FTSE 100-listed investment trusts and according to ChatGPT there’s only one winner. Dr James Fox explores.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much should investors put in an ISA to achieve the average UK wage in passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons use the Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle to build wealth, but a successful investor can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE dividend stocks to consider buying for an ISA

| Paul Summers

The deadline for using up the Stocks and Shares ISA allowance is almost upon us. Paul Summers has spotted two…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Millions are missing out on ISA account benefits! Here’s what I’m doing now

| Royston Wild

Swathes of people are missing the chance to supercharge their returns with a Stocks and Shares or Lifetime ISA account.…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to survive and thrive in a stock market correction

| Stephen Wright

A falling stock market can be an opportunity, but investors need a plan. Stephen Wright shares his strategy for taking…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock is up 135% from 26p! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland digs into a unique investment trust that was trading as a penny stock not too long ago but…

Read more »

US Stock

As the S&P 500 enters correction territory, here are the growth stocks I’m eyeing

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses the sharp move lower in the US stock market but outlines some growth stocks that he believes…

Read more »