Can a £20,000 ISA throw off close to £30 per week on average of passive income when invested in blue-chip dividend shares? This writer reckons so!

Here’s how an investor could invest a £20k ISA to target £1,500 of passive income per year

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a long-term investment vehicle and many investors keep dividends inside the tax-free ISA wrapper to reinvest. But an alternative is to take them out along the way as passive income, while leaving the capital untouched so that hopefully it can keep producing a stream of dividends year after year.

How could this work in practice?

Below I illustrate how a £20,000 ISA could potentially generate a £1,500 passive income each year.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Choosing the right ISA

The first thing to consider is what Stocks and Shares ISA to use. After all, there are lots on the market.

They each have differences, for example, in cost or service level. Each investor is also different, so I believe it makes sense for everyone to do their own research and choose the ISA they think suits them best.

With the £20k in it, the ISA would then be ready to invest and start generating passive income.

Getting the basics right

Whether investing for income (as here), growth, or a mixture, certain principles of good investing apply.

For example, spreading the £20,000 across a range of different companies would help reduce the impact on passive income streams if one of them cancels its dividend. That is always a risk, no matter how strong the company looks today.

How much could a £20k ISA earn?

Is it realistic to aim for a £1,500 annual passive income from a £20,000 investment?

I think it is in today’s market, even while sticking to blue-chip businesses with proven models. The amount of passive income earned annually is a function of dividend yield.

£1,500 is 7.5% of £20,000, so an average 7.5% dividend yield would be required to hit the target.

That is only an average: some shares in the ISA may yield less and others more.

One income share to consider

For investors with a passive income focus, one share to consider is FTSE 100 financial services firm Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

The company reported its annual results this week and they included a dividend increase of 5%. That has been the norm over the past several years, although from next year the company plans a 2% annual increase. That is slower growth but it is still growth. The share already yields 8.8% and if the dividend keeps growing, the prospective yield could be higher.

With a strong brand, large customer base and resilient demand for retirement-linked products, I think Legal & General is a solid business. Its pre-tax profit last year was over half a billion pounds.

But the sale of a US business could mean smaller profits in future, while there is a risk that a US stock market crash could hurt investor confidence and lead to some policy holders pulling out funds.

I am also a bit wary of management’s enthusiasm for buying back its own shares. That may indicate a lack of attractive growth opportunities for the business as it could otherwise use the money on them.

Still, I see a lot to like about Legal & General and reckon it offers significant passive income potential.