Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the S&P 500 heading for a bear market?

Is the S&P 500 heading for a bear market?

The S&P 500 hasn’t been on fire so far this year. Regardless of where it goes next, one Big Tech stock looks great value to me.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Incredibly, the S&P 500 has delivered total returns of 25%+ in four out of the last six years. However, 2025 hasn’t been as fruitful, with the benchmark index falling almost 5% since a mid-February peak.

This means it’s already halfway towards a correction (a decline of 10%, or more). Could a bear market — a prolonged period of share price declines greater than 20% — be on the cards? Here are my thoughts.

The case for

Looking around, I think there are two main issues that could push the index into a bear market. For starters, the 25% US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a new 10% levy on goods from China, started today (4 March).

China and Canada have already retaliated, and Mexico may well follow suit. This has sparked fears of a global trade war.

According to Goldman Sachs, President Trump’s tariffs could lead to a 1-2% decline in US corporate profits in 2026. In a worst-case scenario, the US could slip into a recession (the so-called ‘Trumpcession’).

Second, the S&P 500 remains highly valued. According to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, the index’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s 27. That’s a high multiple, historically speaking, which might start spooking investors.

The case against

Alternatively, investors might stomach tariffs and focus on other factors. For example, tax cuts, deregulation, the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and a potentially a more efficient US government.

Meanwhile, the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — now account for a third of the S&P 500’s value. While that presents concentration risk, it’s also true that these tech firms (barring Tesla) continue to grow profits strongly.

Last year, their collective earnings increased by 36%, which was far higher than the rest of the S&P 500 (just 4% growth). That figure is set to be lower this year, but brisk growth’s still expected.  

Returning to Goldman Sachs, its chief equity strategist sees the S&P 500 rising to 6,500 by the end of this year. That would be a solid 11% increase from today’s level, if achieved.

Personally, I don’t see a bear market happening. But corrections, bear markets, and even crashes are a normal part of the investing cycle. In other words, nothing to fear.

Googol!

Either way, I think Alphabet stock looks great value today. Shares of the Google and YouTube parent company are trading at a P/E multiple of 21 (and therefore a discount to the S&P 500).

Now, one reason for this might be that Google faces anti-trust challenges. So there’s an outside risk here that Alphabet gets broken up.

However, it’s also possible that Alphabet could be worth more in pieces. Google Search/Android, YouTube, and Google Cloud would each likely command huge market valuations. Meanwhile, its robotaxi division, Waymo, did over 4m fully autonomous rides last year. And it’s just getting started!

Incredibly, Alphabet now has seven different products with more than 2bn monthly active users. 

  • Google Search
  • Android
  • Chrome 
  • Gmail
  • Google Maps
  • Google Play Store 
  • YouTube 

The sheer amount of data this ecosystem generates is mind-boggling. Fittingly, Google’s name comes from ‘Googol’, which is a 1 followed by 100 zeros. These massive datasets provide the company with huge advantages in AI and quantum computing research.

I think Alphabet stock’s worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits an all-time high, £10k invested 1 year ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

This week has seen the FTSE 100 hit an all-time high. Our writer explains how it's performed over the past…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how we can earn passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA while we sleep

| Alan Oscroft

How many different ways are there to generate a passive income? There are probably hundreds out there, but there's only…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 banking stock for my portfolio?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall evaluates if this FTSE 100 banking stock on the rise is one to buy as he looks to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s time to wave goodbye to abrdn, as the aberdeen share price jumps 12%

| Alan Oscroft

The abrdn share price has had a terrible few years. But do these strong 2024 results mean aberdeen shares have…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

If the British stock market is so cheap, why is the FTSE 100 so high?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks that while the FTSE 100's been doing well, it still offers some possible bargains for his portfolio.…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

How to spot a promising penny stock (and avoid the traps)

| Mark Hartley

Penny stocks can be highly tempting due to their potential for exponential growth. However, it's critical to carefully assess their…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT if the FTSE 100 will pass 9,000 points this year. Here’s what it told me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the fresh all-time move higher for the FTSE 100, with 9,000 points the next target, but explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 12% in a week, should I jump on Nvidia stock today?

| Christopher Ruane

As the Nvidia stock price heads south, our writer is asking himself a trio of questions to decide whether to…

Read more »