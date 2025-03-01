Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a spare £9K, here’s how a Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1K+ annually in dividends

With a spare £9K, here’s how a Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1K+ annually in dividends

Taking a long-term approach and finding high-quality shares to buy can help unlock the passive income potential of a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The long-term timeframe of a Stocks and Shares ISA is one of its attractions to me as an investor.

When it comes to passive income, that can mean taking some time to build up sizeable dividend streams before taking them out each year in cash.

£1K+ annually from a £9k ISA

As an example, consider an investor who has a spare £9K available to put into a Stocks and Shares ISA.

The first move, of course, would be choosing the right Stocks and Shares ISA to put the money into. Like most investors, I prefer the dividends from my ISA to provide me with extra income rather than funding a stockbroker’s luxury lifestyle.

Investing the money and taking the dividends right away when they come in is one option. At an 11.1% yield, a £9K Stocks and Shares ISA would be generating £1,000 annually in passive income.

But an 11.1% is not currently a realistic dividend yield from a diversified portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend shares. The index’s highest-yielding member is Phoenix Group, which offers 10.3%. But many are lower.

Take two: £1K+ a year from a £9K ISA

Back to the drawing board.

An alternative would be to invest in lower-yielding shares (still well above the FTSE 100 average of 3.5%, though) and reinvest the dividends initially, an approach known as compounding. At some point, dividends could then be drawn out as cash.

To illustrate: if the investor compounds the £9K at 8% annually, after five years the Stocks and Shares ISA should be worth around £13,224. At an 8% yield, that ought to produce passive income streams of around £1,058 annually.

Building a portfolio of quality dividend shares

Remember, that 8% number is net. In other words, it is after the fees and costs of the Stocks and Shares ISA. As I said earlier, you can see why choosing the right ISA is important.

How achievable is an 8% yield from a range of quality shares?

In today’s market, I think it is achievable. I say “range” as I would not want to put all my eggs in one basket. Instead I would keep my ISA diversified. No dividend is ever guaranteed to last.

As an example, British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) is one that might be worth considering for a place in such a portfolio.

The FTSE 100 firm has raised its dividend per share annually and plans to keep doing so. Currently, the dividend yield on offer is 7.7% (the 8% target is just an average, so an investor could aim to hit it with some slightly lower-yielding shares balanced out by some more lucrative ones).

Will that last? Plans are only plans, after all.

Cigarette volumes are declining in many markets. Owning premium brands like Pall Mall gives British American pricing power it can use to help offset lower volumes, but in the long term I do see declining cigarette usage as a big risk to profits and revenues.

British American obviously does too, which explains why it has been building its non-cigarette business at speed.

Meanwhile, the company remains highly cash generative. It has a strong brand portfolio, global distribution network and economies of scale. Keeping cash generation strong is important as it can help keep those juicy quarterly dividends flowing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Want to start buying shares with under £1,000? 3 things to figure out first

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a trio of points he thinks a new investor on a limited budget could helpfully consider before…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

5 great lessons from the latest Warren Buffett letter

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been poring over the latest shareholder letter from investor Warren Buffett. Here's a handful of stock market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The dirt cheap easyJet share price is staring me in the face

| Harvey Jones

When Harvey Jones looks at the easyJet share price, he sees a brilliant buying opportunity staring right back at him.…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This share helps me earn a second income — and it sells for pennies

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some pros and cons of one share he owns primarily for its potential to help boost…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it game over for JD Sports shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken an absolute whipping at the hands of JD Sports shares. Should he accept defeat or pin…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 41% in months, is Tesla stock overvalued or undervalued?

| Christopher Ruane

After Tesla stock has lost over two-fifths of its value in under three months, is it looking like a bargain?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will a major restructuring re-ignite the fortunes of this beaten-down FTSE 100 stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses whether a simplification of its portfolio is the tonic that will turn around the fortunes of this…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

After a strategy reset, where next for the BP share price?

| Andrew Mackie

With an activist investor champing at the bit, Andrew Mackie assesses the likelihood of a revival of the BP share…

Read more »