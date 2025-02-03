Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the Nvidia share price now trapped in a bursting bubble?

Is the Nvidia share price now trapped in a bursting bubble?

The Nvidia share price is down 20% in little more than a week. Technically, some would describe a fall of that size as a crash.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has fallen 20% in the last seven market days. A fall between 10% and 20% is typically dubbed a correction, with more than 20% often considered a crash. Nvidia is down 23% since its 52-week high.

The AI chip maker has lost around $600m in market cap, or about three times the value of Shell. It’s still at more than $2.9bn though, which is an eye-watering amount. Have the past 12 months seen a huge over-inflating bubble, and is it deflating rapidly now? We need to look closer at what’s been happening.

Chinese competition

The release of the latest DeepSeek artificial intelligence (AI) model from China caused a huge upset, when the developers claimed they’d trained it for less than $6m in only two months. It also uses older and less expensive Nvidia chips, as exports of newer ones to China are restricted.

So, the Chinese can do it without spending billions, and using cheaper chips? That’s bad news for AI pioneers like OpenAI, Meta and the rest — or is it? Microsoft and OpenAI are hot on the track of claims that DeepSeek cheated, with suggestions that individuals were seen “exfiltrating a large amount of data” from the OpenAI API.

It could be a while before the dust settles on this dispute. In the meantime, Alibaba has launched its own new AI offering, claiming it’s better than DeepSeek and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But whoever gets the software right, it all still needs huge numbers of Nvidia ships, right?

Trump Tariffs

The US was already blocking some chip exports to China, and President Trump’s new import tariffs suggest Chinese developers might look elsewhere. It’s still a short-term thing, and it’s hard to tell whether this new trade war will last for four days or four years. But with retaliation seeming inevitable, there’s added impetus for global developers to drive technology progress outside the US.

AI silicon, however, is quite a tricky thing to get into. If it wasn’t for its decades of parallel-processing graphics chip history, Nvidia wouldn’t be leading the field today.

And despite the stock’s fall, we’re still looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42, dropping as low as 22 by 2027 based on rising earnings forecasts. Is that a bubble stock valuation? Not in my books.

Sentiment shift?

I wonder if we’re at a pivot point in ‘father of value investing’ Benjamin Graham‘s observation that “In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” Sentiment-driven momentum can dictate stock prices in the short term. But the longer we wait, the more markets turn to rational analysis.

The long-term threat to Nvidia surely has to come from AI chip developments from competitors like Intel and Advanced Micro Devices. And maybe Chinese technology. CPU leadership changed multiple times in past decades, and the same could happen with AI chips.

In the long term, I’m cautiously bullish over Nvidia even with the competitive risk. But I reckon anything could happen in the next few months. I’ll stay out, at least for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Where could the Rolls-Royce share price go in the next 12 months — see the latest forecasts

| Harvey Jones

It's clear to everybody that the Rolls-Royce share price has to slow at some point. But will it continue growing…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to consider buying for passive income as a trade war erupts

| Paul Summers

A raft of tariffs from Donald Trump has caused mayhem in global markets. But Paul Summers thinks these UK-focused stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much in a Stocks and Shares ISA could bring in £990 of passive income each month?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley runs the numbers to figure out a way to generate almost a grand per month in passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Greggs isn’t the only FTSE 250 stock I’m considering buying if markets keep falling

| Paul Summers

Trade tariff talk has sent markets into a tizzy. Ever the long-term investor, Paul Summers is looking for bargains in…

Read more »

US Stock

My top US growth stock for 2025 is already up 18% this year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar US growth stock is flying in 2025. And Edward Sheldon believes it's worth considering for a portfolio today.

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 52-week low with a P/E of just 7.3 – is this among the best shares to buy now?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones considers if FTSE 100 retailer JD Sports Fashion is one of the best shares to buy today as…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I think this FTSE 250 tech retailer could skyrocket in 2025

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 stock Currys is already a multibagger, but the stock could push higher given strong business momentum and an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What should investors do as the stock market sells off?

| Stephen Wright

As US tariffs hit UK stocks, share prices are heading lower. Stephen Wright thinks keeping things in perspective is crucial…

Read more »