Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 passive income ideas for Stocks & Shares ISA investors to consider!

3 passive income ideas for Stocks & Shares ISA investors to consider!

Searching for ways to make a gigantic second income? Royston Wild reveals three ways that ISA investors could build long-term wealth.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA can be a powerful tool in helping investors to substantially boost their passive income. As well as saving individuals a fortune in tax, investors can purchase a wide range of dividend-paying shares, funds and trusts from the UK as well as overseas.

Here are three strategies for ISA investors to consider for building passive income over time.

1. Consider high yielders

Assets that have large dividend yields can substantially boost one’s passive income. In a nutshell, these securities should provide an individual (if broker forecasts are correct) with a greater dividend income than if that person invested the same capital elsewhere.

High-yielding companies can be risky, as some inflate dividends to mask underlying business issues. But the good news is that investors also have a wide selection of top stocks with generous yields to think about.

Legal & General is one such company. Earnings may disappoint if tough economic conditions persist and consumers cut back further. But the FTSE 100 firm’s strong balance sheet means it should (in my opinion) continue to deliver market-beating dividends.

City analysts agree. Its dividend for 2025 is a gigantic 9.4%.

2. Look for dividend growers

Shrewd dividend investing isn’t just down to searching for the biggest yielders. It also involves locating companies that can grow shareholder payouts over time.

Sustainable dividend growth usually implies robust financial health, consistent earnings growth, and a commitment to rewarding investors with cash. A company with a rising dividend can also help investors offset inflationary damage.

FTSE-listed Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) is one such stock worth a close look. It’s consistently raised dividends for more than three decades, and is tipped to have grown them the 32nd straight year in 2024.

This is thanks in part to the broad range of essential products it supplies, including medical gloves, food packaging and cleaning equipment. It also sells them across a multitude of sectors in North America, Europe and Asia, providing it with excellent earnings stability and growth opportunities.

Bunzl’s appetite for acquisitions could impact future dividends if the balance sheet becomes stretched. But so far this hasn’t proved an obstacle to dividend growth. The firm’s dividend yield for 2025 is a handy 2.3%.

3. Diversify for safety

Holding a multitude of stocks offers a margin of safety for passive income investors. Dividends are never guaranteed, and companies can reduce, postpone or cancel cash rewards at a moment’s notice. Owning a portfolio of, say, 10 to 15 shares can help investors better absorb dividend shocks from one or two holdings.

Alternatively, an investor can consider buying an investment trust or an exchange-traded fund (ETF). This can offer even better diversification by spreading risk across an even larger basket of assets.

The iShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate is such ETF to consider. It holds shares in 35 property stocks across multiple sectors, giving it strength across all points of the economic cycle.

A focus on real estate shares means performance may lag when interest rates are higher. But over the long term the fund — which today carries a 7.6% forward dividend yield — could be a great way to generate passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a correction in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the blue-chip US index is ready for a stumble, with one popular S&P 500 share up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the performance of Tesco shares since the start of last year and considers whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Beaten-down FTSE 250: a chance to get rich in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 stocks have endured a tough few years, with these typically UK-focused businesses suffering amid broad macroeconomic challenges.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

6.5% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2026

| Royston Wild

City analysts expect the dividend on BP shares to keep growing. But just how robust are current estimates? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Dividend Shares

Avoid these 2 mistakes that investors make with dividend stocks

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the various pitfalls that new investors typically face when considering dividend stocks for passive income. 

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here’s how much an investor would need to earn £1,164 of monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how owning a portfolio with a mix of growth and dividend shares can be the perfect recipe…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Preparing for profit: 3 ways investors could thrive in a stock market crash

| Mark Hartley

The stock market can be a scary place for those who aren’t prepared. Our writer outlines three ways we might…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could consider aiming for £3,449 in annual passive income from £10,000 of HSBC shares

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding shares can grow into big passive income, especially if the dividends are reinvested in the…

Read more »