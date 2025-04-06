Member Login
Just opened a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are 10 stocks to consider buying, according to AI

Just opened a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are 10 stocks to consider buying, according to AI

With the start of a new tax year, Zaven Boyrazian uses ChatGPT to build a Stocks and Shares ISA starter portfolio. Should investors consider these picks?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The £20,000 annual allowance of Stocks and Shares ISAs across Britain has just been reset. And with the start of a new tax year, many new investors are entering the market as economic conditions slowly improve and savings rates fall.

One of the biggest challenges investors face is building a well-balanced portfolio. But with artificial intelligence (AI) models constantly getting smarter, why not outsource this task to ChatGPT?

After tasking the chatbot to build an ISA portfolio, it made 10 recommendations. And some of the suggestions actually look like decent foundational stocks. However, ChatGPT also made some pretty risky and volatile suggestions. In fact, the model doesn’t appear to have taken risk tolerance into account at all.

Building a balanced ISA

The list of stocks that ChatGPT recommended is:

  • AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN)
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Unilever
  • Diageo
  • Shell
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • NextEra Energy
  • Ørsted

The portfolio offers exposure to a variety of industries, such as beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer staples, energy, technology, and automotive. What’s more, half of the companies are listed outside of the UK, with operations spanning the globe, offering even more geographical diversification benefits.

The businesses themselves are also well-known industry titans, with large market capitalisations and deep financial pockets that reduce the risk of bankruptcy. And with some touting a long history of paying dividends, this portfolio offers a nice blend of both growth and income investments.

Overall, everything appears to be in place. So what’s wrong with this ISA portfolio?

Understanding risk

Despite the large scale of these businesses, several of ChatGPT’s suggestions are pretty risky stock picks. For example, Tesla has recently seen almost half of its market-cap wiped out in just the last few months, Diageo has been on a similar decline since 2022, as has Ørsted.

Of course, not all of these companies are on a downward trajectory. AstraZeneca is one of these exceptions, and the pharma giant’s steady stream of successful clinical trial results has propelled the stock price higher. In fact, it’s now the largest enterprise on the entire London Stock Exchange.

Sadly, that still doesn’t make it a risk-free investment. Clinical trials are notoriously challenging and expensive to execute. And just because it’s been enjoying successes recently doesn’t mean it will continue to do so. In fact, the company has experienced many painful clinical trial failures over the years.

Case in point, in 2017, its phase-three MYSTIC trial failed in the final home stretch, resulting in the AstraZeneca share price collapsing by over 15% in a single day.

In other words, investing in pharmaceuticals can be a volatile journey, even among the biggest names, such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The bottom line

Every one of ChatGPT’s recommended ISA stocks has its risks, some bigger than others. Diversification can help take some of the sting away. But it’s still paramount that investors dig into the details to understand exactly what sort of investments they are making and whether they fit within their risk tolerance limits.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, AstraZeneca Plc, Diageo Plc, Microsoft, Tesla, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

