Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for the best stocks to earn a second income and it recommended…

I asked ChatGPT for the best stocks to earn a second income and it recommended…

ChatGPT’s recommended these four FTSE 100 titans as the best stocks to buy for a second income, but are they actually good picks?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning a second income in the stock market is a relatively straightforward process. Investors can just snap up some shares in a dividend-paying enterprise and then just wait for the money to roll in. The challenge is knowing which income stocks are actually worth buying.

Sure, there are metrics like the dividend yield that can be helpful in an initial search. But this measure of payout doesn’t really give much insight into the long-term sustainability of dividends. Not to mention that stock prices also have a habit of moving… and not always going in the right direction.

With that in mind, I decided to explore what artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms had to say about the matter. And when I prompted ChatGPT about the best UK stocks to buy for a second income, it produced an interesting result.

Boring could be best

The FTSE 100 is filled with top-notch dividend-paying stocks, so it’s not entirely surprising that ChatGPT made four recommendations, all of which are from the UK’s flagship index:

  1. Unilever (LSE:ULVR)
  2. GSK
  3. National Grid
  4. Shell

What’s interesting is that none of these have particularly high dividend yields. In fact, the largest payout comes from National Grid at 4.8%. And that pales in comparison to the payouts of some FTSE 100 stocks like M&G at 9.9%.

However, as previously mentioned, a high yield isn’t great if the dividends can’t keep flowing. And a common theme among all these businesses is that they each have steady cash flows.

Unilever’s vast portfolio of consumer products can be found in almost every supermarket, and GSK’s life-saving drug portfolio is likely not going to fall out of fashion. Meanwhile, the constant rising demand for modern energy infrastructure is going to keep National Grid busy, while oil, gas and renewable energy will likely do the same for Shell.

So it should come as no surprise that each of these businesses has an extensive history of paying dividends every year for decades. And that includes during disruptive periods like the pandemic.

Boring is not risk-free

Let’s take a closer look at Unilever. During 2024, the group delivered respectable results with a 4.2% boost to underlying sales and a 170 basis point expansion of operating margins. Yet the stock actually fell by almost 10% a few days following the report. And zooming out, Unilever shares have actually massively underperformed over the last five years versus the FTSE 100 index.

A big concern is the limits of Unilever’s pricing power. Its branded products are already priced at a premium, and with further hikes, sales volumes may start to suffer as consumers simply switch to cheaper alternatives. This fear was only intensified when management’s outlook for 2025 included the statement: “We anticipate a slower start to 2025 with subdued market growth in the near term”.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Unilever’s branding power has been tested. And so far, the company has managed to land on top, suggesting it’s worthy of a closer look, in my mind.

The other businesses on this list also have their own set of challenges to overcome. And investors need to carefully investigate the threats as well as potential rewards when exploring investment opportunities, even when using tools like ChatGPT.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, National Grid Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 simple principles to help build wealth in an ISA

| Christopher Ruane

As a new tax year opens up new ISA allowances for many investors, our writer shares a trio of things…

Read more »

Investing Articles

US trade tariffs: what they could mean for UK shares like Ashtead, Compass Group, and Experian

| Mark Hartley

US trade tariffs continue to rock global markets, and the UK is no exception. Our writer considers how a new…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Dividend Shares

The Trump slump has smashed these FTSE 100 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a rough week for US and UK shares, investors have been shaken. But now these FTSE 100 stocks have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since April 2020. Part of this is the result of pandemic restrictions lifting, but…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock at its peak in 2024 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few months, Tesla stock has lost nearly half its value. Here, Edward Sheldon explores a few takeaways…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for an epic stock market crash?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shares his thoughts on a very crazy time for the S&P 500 and the wider stock market. How…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Is Diageo still a great stock for passive income investors? Here’s what the CEO says

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the CEO of the FTSE 100’s largest drinks company thinks the firm can navigate a changing industry to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla shares plummet 50% in 4 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries have continued Tesla's freefall, but is this volatility turning it into one of the best stocks to…

Read more »