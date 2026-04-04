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How much does an investor need in an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

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An ISA can be a powerful way to build a second income for retirement, especially for those willing to invest in shares and reinvest dividends. But how much capital is needed to generate £1,000 a month?

Building a reliable income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks can make a real difference later in life. Unlike pensions, the tax-free ISA wrapper doesn’t offer upfront tax relief. However, all capital gains and dividends are free from tax, and withdrawals are tax-free too. That makes it a highly effective long-term tool.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Power of compounding

A £1,000 monthly income adds up to £12,000 a year. Using the widely followed 4% ‘safe withdrawal’ rule, which suggests that taking that percentage of a pot each year will preserve the underlying capital, our investor would need to target £300,000. That may sound daunting, but it can be done with regular investing and long-term compound growth. For example, £250 a month invested in a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA, generating an average annual return of 7%, could grow to around £300,000 over 30 years.

That requires discipline, but shows what’s possible over time. Even smaller sums can build into something meaningful if given long enough to grow.

Rather than simply tracking the index, I’d try to outpace the index by building a balanced portfolio of around 15 to 20 leading shares.

HSBC offers dividends and growth

HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) could be one to consider. The Asia-focused bank has been a strong performer, with shares up 44% over the past year and around 200% over five years. All dividends are on top.

Like every banking stock, HSBC has wobbled since the Iran conflict began. It originally suffered a double-digit drop, but bounced back strongly last week, up 6.3%. Its valuation remains reasonable with a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9, below the FTSE 100 average of around 17. It also boasts a decent trailing yield of 4.4%. The board has paused its generous share buybacks for now, but they’re likely to return when conditions improve.

Full-year results published on 25 February showed pre-tax profit falling 7.4% to $29.9bn, but that still beat expectations. The decline was largely due to mostly one-off charges totalling $4.9bn. The bank is targeting an ambitious return on tangible equity above 17% in the coming years, up from 13.3% in 2025. That suggests confidence in its longer-term prospects.

Risks and rewards

As with every stock, there are risks to consider. The situation in Iran could worsen, while tensions between the US and China remain a concern. Higher interest rates can boost bank margins, but they can also increase bad debts if borrowers struggle. Even so, with a long-term approach, I think HSBC looks worth considering today.

Recent market volatility has created opportunities across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Many established companies now offer both income and growth at more attractive prices. As the ISA contributions deadline looms, it’s a good time to think about what to buy.