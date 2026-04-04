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How much would someone need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target an annual income of £20,855?

Want to earn a five-figure second income? James Beard looks at how someone could aim to realise this dream by hand-picking some UK stocks.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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Female Tesco employee holding produce crate

Image source: Tesco plc

Owning a portfolio of income stocks is a great way of earning extra cash. And with certain tax advantages, a Stocks and Shares ISA is the ideal investment vehicle to hold them. But how could a novice investor start on this journey?

Here’s a five-step guide.

1. Open an ISA

First, it’s necessary to choose an ISA provider. Inevitably, there will be a bit of paperwork involved but once that’s out of the way, it should be a relatively straightforward process to deposit some cash.

2. Maximise the opportunity

Each tax year, an investor’s allowed to put £20,000 into an ISA. All capital gains and income can be earned tax-free. This means the value of the investment pot’s likely to grow faster than with some other alternatives.

Please note that tax depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

3. Start building a portfolio

The next step is probably the most difficult. It requires identifying some stocks to buy. How many? Well, it depends on an individual’s risk appetite. Putting all an investor’s eggs in a single basket isn’t a good idea. Instead, it’s better to buy a few shares. This helps mitigate against one (or more) of your stocks performing badly. Inevitably, some will do better than others.

The UK’s largest listed companies can be found on the FTSE 100. Generally speaking, these have the strongest balance sheets. In theory, this means their earnings tend to be the most reliable.

Since the pandemic, Tesco (LSE:TSCO) has been one of those that’s consistently delivered a strong performance. Despite facing intense competition, particularly from the German-owned discounters, it’s managed to increase its market share.

Period (52 weeks ended)Adjusted operating profit (£m)GB grocery market share (%)
26.2.222,82527.3
25.2.232,50927.3
24.2.242,82927.7
22.2.253,12828.3
Source: company accounts/market share figures are for the 12 weeks ending on each data and are compiled by Kantar

Each year during this period, it’s paid a dividend to shareholders. This is a distribution of profit and is intended to compensate for the risk of owning the grocer’s shares. After all, they could go down in value.

If Tesco started to see its position as the country’s leading food retailer threatened or if, for example, supply-chain inflation eroded its profit margin, then its share price might fall. And it might cut its dividend.

However, the business has proven to be remarkably resilient in recent years. It’s successfully adapted to changing shopping trends, including more people buying online. In my opinion, it’s a stock to consider.

4. Be patient

Since April 2021, its share price has risen by an average of 14.3% a year. At this rate, a £20,000 investment would grow to £565,179 over 25 years.

Over the same period, its average dividend yield (the annual payout divided by its share price) has been 3.69%. Apply this to our ISA and it would be possible to generate an annual second income of £20,855.

5. Buy more

However, by reinvesting dividends, it’s possible to achieve an even better return.

Using Tesco as an example, the five-year average return would increase from 14.3% to 18.5%. A £20,000 investment would be worth £1.39m after 25 years. This would produce an annual income of £51,406 assuming a yield of 3.69%.

These figures illustrate why so many see the stock market as a great way of building long-term wealth. And by holding a diversified portfolio containing some great British companies, like Tesco, I think it’s possible to earn a healthy second income.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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