Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Could this penny stock be a millionaire-maker at 0.64p?

Could this penny stock be a millionaire-maker at 0.64p?

This under-the-radar penny stock could be sitting on top of a £125bn growth opportunity that could make early investors millionaires in the long run.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

Helium One Global (LSE:HE1) isn’t a penny stock for the faint of heart. Since 2026 kicked off, the shares are up close to 45%. Yet it’s been on quite a rollercoaster ride, surging and crashing by double-digits almost 10 times in just three months.

But the helium exploration company has just reached a critical milestone that could transform the stock in millionaire-maker for investors brave enough to buy today.

The importance of helium

Beyond inflating party balloons, helium plays a pivotal role in semiconductor manufacturing, fibre optic cabling, quantum computing, and aerospace & defence systems.

So it isn’t surprising that the gas is classified as a critical mineral by both the UK and US governments. And with Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility shut down in the wake of the Iran war, around a third of global helium gas supply has just been cut off, spiking prices.

In this supply vacuum sits Helium One Global. It holds a 100% ownership over the Southern Rukwa Basin in Tanzania, which is estimated to contain up to 138 billion cubic feet of the critical gas.

What does that mean in terms of money? At current prices, that’s enough to fetch between roughly $69bn (£52bn) and $166bn (£125bn).

Compare that to Helium One Global’s current market-cap of £60m, and the stage is set for some millionaire-making returns.

Digging deeper

It’s taken several years, but in February 2026, pump testing confirmed a consistent subsurface fluid flow at its Itumbula West-1 site of the Rukwa project.

This is where things get a little complicated. Flow rates are measured in barrels of water. During the 20-day testing period, water flow rates averaged 15,000 barrels per day with a Gas Water Ratio (GWR) of 0.05 standard cubic meters. In other words, for every cubic meter of water extracted, a total of 0.05 cubic meters of gas was recovered. And of that gas, 5.4% of it was helium.

For anyone crunching the numbers, that means the actual volume of helium recovered was pretty tiny. But it’s not the gas volume that matters here. Instead, it’s the fact that flow rates were six times higher than a year ago and helium concentration was consistent, serving as strong evidence for the presence of a larger connected helium reservoir system.

That’s exactly what the company needed to kick-start formal partnership discussions with industrial gas giants. And it brings the business yet another important step towards commercial production.

Taking a step back

It’s critical to recognise there’s still a long road ahead. Even if everything goes smoothly, full-scale commercial production likely won’t kick off until the early 2030s.

In the meantime, the business remains a loss-making enterprise with a long list of expenses to cover. That means equity dilution is almost a certainty. And the risk is only amplified given that Tanzania is a frontier jurisdiction with an unstable regulatory environment.

So where does that leave investors? Helium One Global’s a classic case of a high-risk, high-reward penny stock. For adventurous investors seeking exposure to the helium market, considering a small position in a well-diversified portfolio could eventually prove lucrative. But for investors who don’t have the stomach for extreme volatility, Helium One is likely a bad fit.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Nvidia stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock's taking a breather at the moment. But it could be getting ready for its next move higher, says…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

I hold Lloyds. Is it madness to buy Barclays shares too?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to buy Barclays shares but wonders whether he's simply doubling down, given that he already holds…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

It’s time we all took a long, cold look at the Lloyds share price

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price has been good to Harvey Jones, making him a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett didn’t retire early. But could his investing wisdom help you do so?

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's wisdom from decades of stock market investing is actionable even for a modest investor who simply aims to…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 compelling investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon discusses some ideas to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights a UK stock that could…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy shares in a long time?

| Stephen Wright

Earlier this week, Bill Ackman stated on X that this is the best time to buy shares in a long…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 35 shares in an incredibly reliable FTSE 100 dividend stock

| Stephen Wright

Despite falling 72% from their highs, shares in this FTSE 100 company have been an incredibly reliable source of dividend…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This is what Warren Buffett has to say about passive income — and I’m listening!

| Mark Hartley

While searching for new ways to earn passive income, our writer takes to heart sage advice from the Oracle of…

Read more »