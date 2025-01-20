Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is it time to boot underperforming Fundsmith Equity out of my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Is it time to boot underperforming Fundsmith Equity out of my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Fundsmith Equity’s underperformed the MSCI World index in recent years and Ed Sheldon’s wondering if there are better options for his Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve held Fundsmith Equity in my Stocks and Shares ISA for many years now. And it’s generated strong returns for me over the long term. Recently however, its performance has been disappointing on a relative basis. For example, in 2024, the fund returned 8.9% versus 20.8% for the MSCI World index.

Is it time to boot the fund out of my ISA and reinvest my capital elsewhere? Let’s discuss.

Quality investing works

I continue to like the investment strategy here. Fundsmith portfolio manager Terry Smith is a quality investor (he likes to buy ‘good companies’ and hold them for the long term) and quality investing tends to work well over the long run.

However, I do think Smith has made some mistakes in recent years.

Not enough tech

One’s been his weighting to technology. The world’s going through a major tech revolution and Fundsmith hasn’t had enough exposure (especially to mega-cap tech).

He was very slow to buy Apple, meaning that he missed out on some big gains. And when he did buy shares in the iPhone maker, he only took a small position (which he recently sold).

It was a similar story with Alphabet (Google). This now has a top 10 position in the fund but he was slow to buy this stock and missed out on some large gains.

As for Amazon, he really made a mess of this stock. Here, he bought high and then sold low which led to him missing out on the recent rise to new all-time highs.

I think he could have had larger positions in all three of these stocks as they all have a lot of quality.

Where’s Nvidia?

Turning to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Fundsmith’s never held this stock. But that doesn’t surprise me, to be honest.

Personally, I’m bullish on the stock. Right now, all the major tech companies are scrambling to buy Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips. As a result, the company’s generating spectacular growth. For the year ending 31 January 2026, analysts expect revenue and earnings per share growth of 53% and 50% respectively.

But history shows that the semiconductor industry can be highly cyclical. It also shows that Nvidia’s share price can be very volatile at times. This is a stock that can fall 10% or more in the blink of an eye. It’s already had one 10%+ pullback this year and we’re still in January!

That’s not the kind of stock Smith goes for. He prefers companies/stocks that are more stable and I’m fine with that.

There are plenty of other tech stocks he could look at though to position Fundsmith for the tech revolution. An example, there’s Synopsys, which makes software for chip designers and has plenty of quality.

Hopefully, we will see more high quality tech stocks in the portfolio in the future.

My move now

As for my move now, I’m going to continue to hold Fundsmith in my ISA. I’m looking at it as a portfolio diversifier – if mainstream indexes take a hit, I’m hoping the fund will outperform.

It’s only a relatively small position in my portfolio though. I have plenty of other funds (both active and passive) and lots of high-quality individual stocks for growth and diversification.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Synopsys. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Prediction: 2 FTSE shares that could outperform the S&P 500 between now and 2030

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500 may be revered for its spectacular growth in recent years, but Mark Hartley thinks these two FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 growth shares that could be about to soar!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE-listed shares have dropped sharply in recent times. But Royston Wild thinks 2025 could be the year of the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

As Trump enters the White House, this UK share looks at least 19% undervalued to me!

| James Beard

On the day that Donald Trump takes office for the second time, our writer thinks there’s one UK share that…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is the stock market broken?

| Stephen Wright

According to David Einhorn value investors have a problem with the way the stock market works at the moment. So…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Up 23% today! Has the death of this FTSE stock been greatly exaggerated?

| James Beard

Investors reacted well to the latest trading update from this FTSE stock, despite fears that the industry in which it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

SpaceX is booming! Here are other space stocks to consider buying for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a few investment options in the growing global space economy that might be worth considering for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m trying to build up my ISA to earn £5,000 in passive income each month

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons use their Stocks and Shares ISAs to build wealth and eventually draw a tax-free passive income. Dr…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 things that could sink the Lloyds share price in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some strengths in the bank's business model, but a couple of risks make him fear the Lloyds…

Read more »