Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After rising 2,081%, has Nvidia stock peaked?

After rising 2,081%, has Nvidia stock peaked?

Our writer likes the chipmaker’s business but is less enthusiastic about the current Nvidia stock price. Here’s how he’s approaching the opportunity.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The performance of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the past five years has been mind-boggling. During that period, Nvidia stock has soared 2,081%.

But the chipmaker now has a market capitalisation of $3.3trn and trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 54.

While that is far from unheard of – Amazon is on 47, for example – it is far higher than some investors such as myself would feel comfortable paying.

Back to the future

Step back five years, however.

Amazon had then long been a darling growth stock and looked fully priced. Since then, however, its stock has grown 135%.

That is far less dizzying than Nvidia during that period. Longer term, though, Amazon had already delivered the sort of phenomenal growth we have seen from Nvidia in the past five years – but it still managed to more than double from the start of 2020 until now.

So, might the same turn out to be true for Nvidia stock?  

Could it be that, even if recent amazing gains are not repeated on the same scale, it nonetheless moves up even further in the next few years? Or has it peaked already?

The case against buying Nvidia today

To begin with, consider the bearish case about the chipmaker. I already said above that its current P/E ratio puts me off investing, as it looks expensive to me.

But earnings at the company have ballooned over the past several years. If they fell back to anywhere close to what they were just a few years back, the prospective P/E ratio would be in the hundreds, not at 54.

Might that happen?

There has been a rush by companies to buy up chips as they attempt to gain first mover advantage in their respective industries when it comes to AI. After the initial round of installations, though, demand for AI chips could fall back in years to come.

Meanwhile, competitive pressure could reduce the pricing power enjoyed by the current industry leaders such as Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Here’s how things could get better from here

On the other side of the coin, though, what if AI really is a transformative trend that is here to stay?

Just as Amazon was once seen as wildly overvalued for an online retailer, Nvidia could yet exploit its competitive advantages in chip design and manufacture to get even stronger in a fast-growing part of the economy then use that strength to expand its business footprint further.

In November, the company’s chief executive proclaimed, “the age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA computing”.

While he may want to ask ChatGPT “how can I sound more modest?”, the underlying point could turn out to be accurate. The recent surge in demand for Nvidia chips may not be a one-off blip, but rather an indication of future sales potential for the industry leader.

I’m in no rush to buy

I think either of the above scenarios could yet play out.

So, while I think the company’s technology, customer base, and ambition could yet mean that its stock has more potential ahead, the current valuation does not sit comfortably with me, given the risks.

At the right valuation, I would buy Nvidia stock in a heartbeat. For now, though, I will sit on my hands.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m waiting for a lower Rolls-Royce share price to buy

| Christopher Ruane

After a storming couple of years for the Rolls-Royce share price, this writer explains why he's holding off on making…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 stalwart turn my Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine?

| Stephen Wright

Tesco has been a resilient part of the FTSE 100 since 1996. But should Stephen Wright look to make it…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

These are my top 3 defensive shares to buy in 2025!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers three shares he feels could provide stability if markets are volatile -- and if he wants to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This UK share is already up 27% in 2025! I think it could go even higher

| Christopher Ruane

The second upbeat trading update in under a month has sent this UK share higher today. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn £2,000 a month in passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can use a Stocks and Shares ISA to build tax-free income. Dr James Fox details a stock that…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Tesla shares just 3 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Tesla shares have been on an absolute tear in recent months. Is it time for this Fool to just hold…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old put £150 a week in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Ben McPoland

A regular investment in the S&P 500 index could help a 30-year-old build a massive multi-million pound portfolio. Ben McPoland…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much would a Stocks & Shares ISA investor need for a £3,000 monthly second income?

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a healthy four-figure second income? Here's one proven path that ISA investors might want to…

Read more »