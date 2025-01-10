Member Login
Why it’s hard to build wealth with a Cash ISA (and some other options to explore)

Britons continue to direct money towards Cash ISAs. History shows that this isn’t the best way to build wealth over the long term, however.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The Cash ISA is a popular financial product. Government figures show that today, millions of Britons have savings in them.

They’re a good way to save money, earn tax-free interest on it and know that it’s safe. What a lot of people don’t realise though is that it’s hard to build real wealth with a Cash ISA. Below, I’ll explain why, and also highlight some other options to consider.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Cash ISA returns aren’t great

History shows that it’s hard to get ahead financially with a simple cash savings product like the Cash ISA. The issue is inflation. Often, it averages between 2%-3% per year (in the UK it spiked up over 10% during the coronavirus pandemic).

If it’s running at 2.5% and you’re earning 4% from a Cash ISA, you’re really only growing your money at 1.5% a year in ‘real’ terms after inflation. That’s not ideal.

Invest £100,000 for 20 years at a return of 1.5% a year, and you’ll end up with just £135,000.

Building real wealth

To actually build wealth over the long term, it’s smart to consider stock market-based investments such as stocks, funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These can be held inside products such as the Stocks and Shares ISA, Lifetime ISA, and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Over the long term, the stock market tends to return around 7%-10% per year on average. So, it can be a powerful tool in the battle against inflation.

For example, let’s say that one was able to generate a return of 9% per year from stocks for 20 years. And over that time, inflation stayed at 2.5%.

In this scenario, the investor would be looking at real returns of 6.5% per year. That kind of return would take a £100,000 investment to about £352,000 over the course of two decades (that’s £352k in today’s money).

That would be a good result. The investor would have more than tripled their wealth.

Investing in stocks

Of course, investing in the stock market is more complex than investing in a cash savings product. But you’d be surprised how easy it is to build a basic long-term portfolio today.

A good place to start is a global tracker fund. One example to consider here is the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRP).

This provides exposure to over 3,500 stocks from a range of countries. So it could be a great foundation for a portfolio.

With this fund, one gets exposure to lots of world-class businesses including the likes of Apple, Nvidia, and Visa. And ongoing fees are low at just 0.22% per year.

In terms of performance, it returned 61% for the five-year period to the end of 2024 (in US dollar terms). That equates to an annualised return of about 10%, but past performance isn’t an indicator of future returns.

It’s worth pointing out that this kind of product can be volatile in the short term. If there are concerns about the global economy, or geopolitical risks, its share price can fall.

I think it’s a great place to consider starting though. From there, one could potentially look at adding in some growth stocks such as Amazon or Microsoft to try and boost returns. Over the last 20 years, these stocks have returned far more than 10% per year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Visa. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

