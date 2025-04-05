Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the US stock market set to crash in April?

Is the US stock market set to crash in April?

Panic about a looming stock market crash is spreading, but what could be the tipping point? And what can investors do to profit from this volatility?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After tumbling into correction territory, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have investors spooked by a potential US stock market crash later this month. There’s a lot of critical macroeconomic data coming out in April that could confirm investors’ worst fears, sparking a new round of sell-offs. Of course, this data could also reveal that the situation may not be as dire as everyone seems to think.

So, what’s behind the rising bearish sentiment? And what should investors do to prepare?

The impact of tariffs

The impact of US tariffs is hardly a new story in the headlines. However, April is the month when investors get to find out exactly how much short-term damage they might be doing to the US economy. The latest forecast from GDPNow anticipates a 2.8% contraction of US GDP in the first quarter of 2025. However, on April 30, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its GDP report for the first quarter. If it reveals worse-than-expected results, a stock market sell-off could follow.

Moreover, volatility could continue beyond April. As tariffs and short-term inflation rise, the journey towards lower interest rates could be extended. And the pressure on businesses with debt-heavy balance sheets may take longer to lift.

Should GDP continue to contract in the second quarter of 2025, a technical recession would officially hit America. And recessions come with lower consumer spending, lower growth, and higher uncertainty. Needless to say, that’s the perfect recipe for creating investor panic, especially for some US stocks trading at lofty valuations.

A rare opportunity

No one knows for certain whether the stock market will crash by the end of April. Personally, my hunch is that we’re more likely to see a steeper correction rather than a full-blown crash. Regardless, the strategy to capitalise on this volatility remains the same – conserve cash and create a shopping list.

By having some dry powder at the ready and a list of stocks already researched, investors can quickly deploy capital into potentially winning opportunities.

For example, one US business I’ve got my eye on is Toast (NYSE:TOST). The technology firm offers hardware and software that allows restaurateurs to manage operations. That includes ordering, payment processing, inventory management, ingredient price tracking, payroll, accounting, deliveries, and everything else needed to keep things running smoothly and headache-free.

The company earns the bulk of its revenue by charging fees on each transaction moving through its network. That’s a powerful growth engine when people are going out dining. But during a recession, when money is tight, growth is likely to slow for Toast, dragging down investor sentiment and, with it, the stock price.

Economic slowdowns are a risk Toast will always have to endure alongside intense competition. However, with a debt-free balance sheet and $1.4bn of cash & equivalents in the bank, the group appears to have ample financial flexibility to navigate the storm. That’s why if a stock market crash does materialise, I plan on buying more Toast shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Toast. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Toast. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why hasn’t its 9.9% yield boosted the Phoenix share price?

| Christopher Ruane

Phoenix Group has a dividend close to double digits, but saw a weak share price performance in recent years. Christopher…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

With average 10% yields, these mid-cap FTSE shares could supercharge a passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Some of the best passive income gems can be found on the UK's smaller indexes like the FTSE 250 and…

Read more »

A coin being dropped into a piggy bank
Investing Articles

As the Barclays share price tanks 19% in 2 days, is this a great buying opportunity?

| Andrew Mackie

As a trade war sends the Barclays share price into a tailspin, Andrew Mackie steps back to look at the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is Fundsmith Equity still a good choice for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many Britons hold the Fundsmith Equity fund in their Stocks and Shares ISAs. Is this still a good move? Edward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is down 24% this year. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been eyeing Nvidia stock as a potential addition to his portfolio for a while. Is a recent…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Down 25% since January, this resilient dividend stock’s catching my eye

| Stephen Wright

Maintaining the UK’s rail, water, and energy infrastructure isn’t the most exciting business. But it has made this a solid…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: Unilever to outperform the FTSE 100 over the next 12 months

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 has made a strong start to 2025, but Stephen Wright thinks a popular dividend stock could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I just bought this legendary S&P 500 tech stock for my ISA, 27% off its highs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 stock has tanked over the last month and Edward Sheldon has snapped it up for his portfolio…

Read more »