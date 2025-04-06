Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Warren Buffett getting ready for a stock market crash?

Is Warren Buffett getting ready for a stock market crash?

Berkshire Hathaway has a record $344bn of cash sitting in the bank right now, signalling that Warren Buffett could be preparing for disaster!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With uncertainty on the rise, a lot of investors are looking to billionaire investor Warren Buffett to get his insight into what’s coming for US stocks. While the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ hasn’t explicitly called for a market crash in 2025, his actions imply a storm might be just around the corner. And actions often speak louder than words.

A cash hoard

Looking at Buffett’s investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), he appears to be growing increasingly cautious. In fact, since the last nine quarters, Buffett and his team have been a net seller of stocks, resulting in a record cash pile of $344bn.

Some of the positions he’s been reducing include Ulta Beauty, Bank of America, Capital One Financial, Citigroup, Nu Holdings, Charter Communications, T-Mobile US and, most recently, DaVita.

At the same time, the famous Buffett Indicator, which compares the total market-cap of US stocks with US GDP, is now sitting at 187%. As a quick reminder, any value above 158% is a signal that stock prices are significantly overvalued.

Pairing the elevated indicator with Berkshire’s selling activity and the fact that the US could potentially fall into a recession later this year due to short-term tariff impacts certainly suggests that Buffett is preparing for the worst. And if the market does indeed go into a freefall, Berkshire’s enormous cash pile perfectly positions the investment firm to start snapping up terrific companies at discounted prices.

Another explanation?

Under Buffett’s leadership, Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio has delivered an average annualised return of 19.9% since 1965. That’s essentially double what the S&P 500 achieved over the same period. So it’s understandably concerning to see such a great investor make bearish moves.

However, there may be another factor to consider here – age. Buffett is 94. Greg Abel has already been named as his successor to Berkshire Hathaway. And the decision to start building a cash war chest could also be a move to provide Abel with a strong jumping-off point when he takes over. While it may be a coincidence, the increased selling activity at Berkshire did start to ramp up following the passing of Buffett’s partner and friend, Charlie Munger.

What to do now?

Insulating a portfolio with a sizable cash position is a proven risk management strategy, especially during periods of economic uncertainty. While cash can be a drag on performance, it also provides investors more flexibility to capitalise on buying opportunities when markets wobble.

So following Buffett’s footsteps and building up some cash may be a prudent move right now, especially if investors’ fears surrounding tariffs turn out to be true. Of course, there’s another solution – simply buy shares in Berkshire Hathaway.

Such a move would still expose a portfolio to potential short-term panic from Berkshire shareholders who are not focused on the long run. However, it also allows investors to benefit directly from Buffett’s investment decisions. Of course, this comes paired with the risk that Buffett may not be around for much longer. With his departure, shareholders’ faith in Abel will undoubtedly be tested.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 simple principles to help build wealth in an ISA

| Christopher Ruane

As a new tax year opens up new ISA allowances for many investors, our writer shares a trio of things…

Read more »

Investing Articles

US trade tariffs: what they could mean for UK shares like Ashtead, Compass Group, and Experian

| Mark Hartley

US trade tariffs continue to rock global markets, and the UK is no exception. Our writer considers how a new…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Dividend Shares

The Trump slump has smashed these FTSE 100 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a rough week for US and UK shares, investors have been shaken. But now these FTSE 100 stocks have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since April 2020. Part of this is the result of pandemic restrictions lifting, but…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock at its peak in 2024 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few months, Tesla stock has lost nearly half its value. Here, Edward Sheldon explores a few takeaways…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for an epic stock market crash?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shares his thoughts on a very crazy time for the S&P 500 and the wider stock market. How…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Is Diageo still a great stock for passive income investors? Here’s what the CEO says

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the CEO of the FTSE 100’s largest drinks company thinks the firm can navigate a changing industry to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla shares plummet 50% in 4 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries have continued Tesla's freefall, but is this volatility turning it into one of the best stocks to…

Read more »