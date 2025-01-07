Member Login
These FTSE stocks could surge in 2025

These FTSE stocks could surge in 2025

FTSE stocks have broadly disappointed investors in recent years. However, with interest rates falling, some stocks may receive a much-needed catalyst.


Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.


Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.

Image source: Getty Images



FTSE stocks are a favourite among value investors. Having underperformed for years, many UK stocks trade at discounted valuations, promising outsized returns. And with the UK in an interest rate-cutting cycle, this could be the year when those promises are realised.

Falling rates, rising stocks

UK stocks typically gain in the first year after rate-cutting cycles begin, with notable exceptions being the dot-com bust and the initial period after the Global Financial Crisis. UK stock returns averaged 31.5% during the 1996-1997 and 1998-1999 rate-cutting cycles, while the FTSE 100 delivered returns in excess of 22% in 1990-1991. Essentially, this tells us that stocks gain during rate-cutting cycles when recessions are avoided.

However, investors need to remember that past performance is no guarantee of future success. And while many investors struggle to beat the market, certain stocks may perform better than others due to a myriad of factors. Nonetheless, there’s a sense that falling interest rates coupled with low valuations could trigger a rally.

Where are the winners?

The market never lifts equally. I think several sectors are likely to outperform when the Bank of England cuts interest rates. Housebuilders and construction companies, such as Persimmon, typically benefit as lower mortgage rates stimulate demand.

Meanwhile, consumer discretionary stocks, including retailers and hospitality firms, often see gains due to increased consumer spending power. This may see companies like Currys make gains, while retailers like DFS Furniture may be lifted by a confluence of factors, including more movement in the housing market.

Surprisingly, banks can be beneficiaries of falling interest rates as well. UK mortgage-oriented banks like Lloyds will likely see an expansion of their loan books as demand for home funding rises. Typically, falling rates also makes mortgage more affordable, improving bad loan rates. And when it comes to net interest rates, well many people often overlook the importance of hedging strategies.

One to watch?

I feel Rightmove (LSE:RMV) could stand out as a key beneficiary of falling UK interest rates. Lower rates typically stimulate housing market activity by reducing mortgage costs, encouraging homebuying and selling. As the UK’s leading property portal, Rightmove benefits directly from increased property listings and heightened buyer activity, driving demand for its advertising services.

With a dominant market share and scalable business model, the company’s well-positioned to capitalise on any housing market recovery. However, it’s certainly worth noting that this near-monopoly position could be challenged in 2025 with the emergence of OnTheMarket, recently acquired by CoStar Group.

However, its low operational costs and strong cash generation provide resilience, allowing it to weather economic uncertainties. As such, investors seeking exposure to the housing market without direct risk to property prices may find Rightmove an attractive option to consider.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CoStar Group, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

