Car-mageddon! The Aston Martin share price has tanked 30% in a month

Our writer looks at the performance of the Aston Martin share price over the past few weeks and considers whether the sell-off’s been overdone.

James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Image source: Aston Martin

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Since 7 March, the Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) share price has fallen nearly a third. Fears that President Trump’s 25% tariff on foreign cars will affect sales have understandably spooked investors. And the chances of a global recession appear to have increased.

American exposure

In terms of volume, 32% of the British icon’s 2024 sales were made through dealers in the Americas. Although a breakdown of vehicle sales by country isn’t available, we do know that £591m of revenue (37.3%) came from the United States.

Proportionately, this is slightly more than some of its rivals, but it’s not massively different. For example, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), generated 28.8% of its top line in America.

But setting aside the recent uncertainty surrounding import taxes, the share price of Aston Martin’s rival has performed much better.

This makes me think investors have more concerns than just tariffs. And a look at the 2024 accounts for the British and Italian car makers is illuminating. It’s a bit like comparing oil and water.

Getting into the detail

Aston Martin sells fewer cars than Ferrari and, concerningly, the gap between the two is growing.

Source: company annual reports

Also, the Italian sports car maker commands a higher average selling price and gross profit margin. In my opinion, this is a strong indication that its models are seen as being more desirable. In theory, this means it should suffer less from Trump’s tariffs.

However, to strengthen its balance sheet, the British marque has recently secured additional investment from its largest shareholder. Also, prior to Trump’s announcement, it was expecting a better 2025, largely on the back of the first deliveries of its new Valhalla model.

And at the time of announcing its 2024 results, the company reconfirmed its medium-term targets. By 2028, it aims to have annual revenue of £2.5bn and a gross profit percentage in the ‘mid-40s‘.

2024 performanceAston MartinFerrari
Vehicles sold (no.)6,03013,752
Revenue (£m)1,5845,519
Revenue per vehicle (£)262,670401,343
Gross profit margin (%)36.950.1
Profit/(loss) after tax (£m)(324)1,261
Profit/(loss) per vehicle (£)(53,648)91,725
Earnings per share (pence)(38.9)6.99
Source: company annual reports / data for Ferrari converted at the EUR:GBP exchange rate on 31 December 2024

What I think

But despite its beautiful cars, amazing brand and loyal customer base, I don’t want to invest in Aston Martin. It may have a price-to-book (PTB) ratio of less than one but it remains loss-making. Since floating in October 2018, it’s reported losses of nearly £2bn. And it’s a long way from selling enough vehicles to be profitable. In these circumstances, it’s difficult to value a company, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the stock had further to fall.

The company also appears to be lagging some its peers when it comes to fully electrifying its range. Its first full EV isn’t expected before 2030. BY contrast, Ferrari’s is due to be launched later this year. Having said that, the UK government has just announced plans to let smaller manufacturers continue to produce petrol cars beyond the current 2030 deadline, so that should help ease the pressure to ‘go green’.

However, despite the Italian company’s faster transition to EVs — and its superior financial performance — I don’t want to buy its stock either.

Its shares currently change hands for an eye-watering 44.7 times its 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of €8.46. For 2025, analysts are expecting EPS of €9.11. Even so, this implies a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. And it has a PTB ratio of over 17.

A bit like its fabulous cars, this is far too expensive for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

