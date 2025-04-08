Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for penny shares? Here’s one I think looks like a terrific bargain to consider!

Looking for penny shares? Here’s one I think looks like a terrific bargain to consider!

I think this penny share — which has almost doubled in value over the last year — is one of the UK’s hottest penny shares to consider today.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying penny shares can be a bumpy ride even during calm periods. It can be especially hair-raising when broader financial market volatility is high and worries over the global economy abound, like today.

Yet this elevated risk also brings the potential for market-beating returns. As these smaller companies grow earnings, their share prices can increase rapidly.

One way that investors can try to balance risk is by buying penny stocks at rock-bottom valuations. This provides a margin of safety that can prevent a share price washout if company-, industry- or economic-related news disappoints.

With this in mind, here’s a great sub-£1 UK share I think is worth serious consideration right now.

Gold star

Gold prices have retraced below the technically (and psychologically important) level of £3k an ounce in recent hours. With this marker breached, it’s possible that selling of the precious metal could accelerate.

However, I believe there’s also a strong chance of a gold price rebound. So small-cap miner Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB) could be a great stock to consider.

Recessionary risks and rising inflation — both of which are being fuelled by tariff-related tension — remain significant potential drivers of bullion prices. Geopolitical uncertainty is also on the rise, which in turn is fuelling strong central bank purchasing.

These institutions recorded net purchases of 24 tonnes during February, the latest World Gold Council data shows.

The price is right

I’m not alone in my bullish assessment for gold prices, either. Edison analysts believe an ounce of bullion could rise as high as $4,500, which could thrust Serabi Gold’s profits through the roof.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,790 per ounce in the nine months to September, considerably less than even current prices around $2,970.

That said, it’s worth bearing in mind that Serabi’s costs have been rising more recently. Higher mine development costs caused AISC to increase 15.2% year on year between January and December.

Yet these greater expenses reflect Serabi’s work to raise production and reduce costs over the longer term. Total production of 37,520 ounces in 2024 — helped by output reaching five-year highs in Q4 — is expected at 44,000-47,000 ounces this year.

The African miner hopes to grow output again in 2026, to 60,000 ounces.

Top value

Despite the bright gold price outlook and its impressive operational record, I think Serabi’s share price still offers excellent value.

City analysts think annual earnings will rise 68% year on year in 2025. This means its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 5.1 times.

That’s not all, with Serabi’s corresponding price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio sitting well below 0.1 Any reading under 1 implies that a share is undervalued.

Serabi shares are up 92.8% over the last year. I think there’s a high chance they will keep appreciating strongly in 2025 and potentially beyond, with gold’s bull run now stretching into its third year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Are shares like Tesco a safe haven for investors?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about Tesco shares. But does he see them as a safe heaven in…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth in an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If a long-term investor has cash sitting in an investment ISA, now could be a good time to put some…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be alarming, but it can also offer opportunity. Our writer considers whether now could be the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for passive income? These falling insurance giants offer 10% yields

| Dr. James Fox

The UK insurance sector is typically a good place to look for attractive dividend yields. Dr James Fox details two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Avoid these mistakes!

| Mark Hartley

When opening a Stocks and Shares ISA for the first time, it's easy to fall foul of some costly mistakes.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With global markets down 10%+ investors should remember this legendary quote from Warren Buffett

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. And he says that the best time to buy shares is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best safe havens in the FTSE 100 amid Trump’s tariffs 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer isn't convinced by the answers that AI assistant ChatGPT rattled off when asked about solid FTSE 100 defensive…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 world-class shares to consider buying in the market sell-off

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for blue-chip shares to buy amid the market chaos? Here are two high-quality businesses that Edward Sheldon sees potential…

Read more »