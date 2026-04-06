A SIPP seems to offer investors free money – is there a catch?

This writer doesn’t believe in magic money trees, but does see the offer of tax relief within a SIPP as having some attractions.

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Buying £100 for £80? That doesn’t sound like a very likely offer. Still, that seems to be what a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) offers. In fact, depending on what level of income tax you pay, that £100 could cost you even less than £80.

What’s going on, as this sounds potentially too good to be true?

Tax relief’s like free money

The clue’s in the point about higher or additional rate taxpayers potentially getting even more of this so-called free money.

Basically, a SIPP offers tax relief, reflecting the tax you’ve already paid on money that you then put into it.

So this isn’t exactly “free money”. The Treasury’s basically taking your hard-earned cash away with one hand and then giving some of it back with the other.

Still, why look a gift horse in the mouth?

It may be tax relief, not a magic money tree, but the SIPP structure still means even a basic rate taxpayer can have £100 to invest for every £80 they put into their SIPP. That definitely seems worth considering.

A SIPP’s very different to an ISA

While the SIPP structure offers advantages, it’s important to understand that it also comes with limitations.

This isn’t just a different version of an ISA, like a Lifetime ISA is. It’s a totally different product structured with the aim of helping people plan financially for their retirement.

That aim’s reflected in the fact that the investor can’t take a penny out of their SIPP until they’re 55.

That can help provide discipline as they build a retirement pot, but it means there’s far less flexibility for withdrawals compared to an ISA or share-dealing account.

Even at 55, they can’t just take whatever they want out of their SIPP tax-free. There’s a tax-free drawdown allowance: up to a quarter of the SIPP’s value. The remainder would be taxable upon withdrawal, though like an ISA it can compound tax-free before withdrawal.

Still, although it comes with restrictions, a SIPP could be worth considering as an investment vehicle. The tax relief could be a substantial financial motivator for many investors.

Thinking about the stock market in decades, not days

I also see a benefit in the SIPP forcing me to take a long-term approach to retirement planning. As a long-term investor, that matches what I am trying to do anyway.

An example from my own SIPP’s my shareholding in Rockwood Strategic (LSE: RKW). The investment trust focusses on small UK companies, many of which mightn’t even be on my own radar as an investor.

It has a focus on long-term value creation. That helps explain why it doesn’t typically pay a dividend. But the long-term share price performance has been solid, with Rockwood’s share price growing 79% over the past five years.

Small companies can struggle in an economic downturn and that’s a risk I see for Rockwood’s strategy in the current market environment. It’s done well owning small firms like SpaceX supplier Filtronic, but holdings like STV have been struggling lately.

Over time, I expect Rockwood’s ability to assess small companies with growth and profit potential could help it do well. I’m happy to hold it in my SIPP and have no plans to sell.