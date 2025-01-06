Member Login
Is the Lloyds share price set to mount a magnificent comeback in 2025?

The Lloyds share price has trailed the performance of its big FTSE 100 rivals but Harvey Jones isn’t too perturbed. He reckons it’ll come good, given time.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

As we stride purposefully into 2025, my mind’s on the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price. After starting 2024 at a gallop, it stumbled badly.

That allowed it to be overtaken by FTSE 100 rivals Barclays and NatWest. They raced ahead in the final furlongs of 2024.

Lloyds shares are up 15% over the last year, which is more than respectable. Except that Barclays and NatWest rocketed 72% and 82% respectively. So what went wrong?

Lloyds was unseated by its Black Horse division, which got swept up in the motor finance mis-selling scandal.

This FTSE 100 bank could play catch up

The board originally set aside £450m for potential fines and customer compensation, but RBC Capital Markets has since warned it could take a £3.2bn hit. It put Barclays down for a mere £400m.

I’ve backed the wrong horse. However, once the trailing 5% yield’s included, I still made a total return of around 20% last year. Better still, while Barclays and NatWest may have run their race, Lloyds has some catching up to do. 

I can see real potential for a strong 2025, but much depends on how the motor finance misery plays out. Personally, I’ve got no idea. Neither has Lloyds. Nor does RBC Capital (hopefully, given its gloomy prognosis). So the shares are a bit of a punt.

Banking stocks flew last year as profits increased and interest rates stayed relatively high, allowing them to maintain net interest margins. That’s the difference between what they pay savers and charge borrowers.

The UK economy slowed in the second half of the year, as the new government had a troubled start and inflation proved sticky.

Happily, the housing market stood firm, despite relatively high mortgage rates. That’s good news for Lloyds, which via subsidiary Halifax is the UK’s biggest mortgage lender. While Q3 statutory profits declined 2% on last year, they still totalled £1.82bn.

Still a brilliant dividend income stock

Everyone seems gloomy right now, with inflation forecast to top 3%, consumers anxious, tax hikes landing in April and talk of a recession. The downbeat mood may have been overdone. We’ll see.

Lloyds has worked hard to streamline its operations, closing costly branches as it pivots towards higher margin areas like digital banking and wealth management. Its partnerships with fintech players could pay dividends in the long run.

Talking of dividends, I’m optimistic on that front. Analysts reckon the shares will yield a bumper 5.58% this year. By 2026, that’s expected to hit 5.95%.

That looks good today. It will look even better when interest rates finally fall, dragging down the yields on cash and bonds. With luck, that will lure in more income seekers.

I don’t expect the shares to take off until the motor finance issue’s parked. And maybe not even then if the compensation bill’s massive.

To answer my own question, yes, Lloyds shares could mount a magnificent comeback but we may have to be patient. My strategy’s simple. I’m holding on to the shares throughout the market cycle, and reinvesting every dividend I get.

Over the longer run, I hope to reap a magnificent total return.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

