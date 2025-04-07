Member Login
2 beaten-down UK shares that now look really cheap

2 beaten-down UK shares that now look really cheap

Looking for cheap shares to consider for the long term? These two British stocks offer a lot of value right now, says Edward Sheldon.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market’s taken a big hit in recent days. As a result, a lot of shares now look very cheap. Of course, not every ‘cheap’ stock is worth buying. But here are two I think are worth considering due to their long-term potential.

A future FTSE 250 star?

First up, we have Gamma Communications (LSE: GAMA). It’s a digital communications business that operates in the UK and Europe and has a strong growth track record (revenues have jumped 76% over the last five years).

Gamma shares are currently trading for about 1,175p – nearly 25% below where they were trading at the start of the year. At the current share price, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here’s only 13, which strikes me as great value for this growth company.

Looking beyond the low valuation, there are lots of reasons to be bullish here. One is that the company plans to move from the UK’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to the main market in May. This should make the stock eligible for the FTSE 250 index. Inclusion in this index would allow far more institutions to invest in the company.

Another reason is that the company’s raising its dividend aggressively (a 13% increase for 2024) and also doing share buybacks. So it’s rewarding investors with multiple forms of capital returns.

Of course, a recession across the UK and/or Europe is a risk here. This could lead businesses to reduce their spending on technological transformation. Taking a five-year view however, I think this stock will do well.

A tasty proposition at current levels

One stock that’s already in the FTSE 250, and looking very cheap, is Greggs (LSE: GRG). It operates one of the most popular food-on-the-go chains in the UK.

Back in early January, Greggs shares were trading for around 2,800. Today however, they’re about 40% lower at 1,685p.

At 2,800p, I didn’t see a lot of appeal as the valuation was quite lofty. At today’s share price it’s a different story though.

Currently, the P/E ratio here is only 13. Given Greggs’ strong brand name, high level of profitability, and solid growth track record, I think that multiple’s good value.

One thing I like about this company from an investment perspective is that it sells cheap food. This should provide an element of resilience if economic conditions deteriorate from here. Another is the dividend yield. After the recent share price fall, the yield has climbed to about 4%.

A risk factor here is costs. Looking ahead, the company’s likely to be facing higher staff wage costs due to the recent National Insurance (NI) changes.

All things considered though, I think the shares have a lot of potential at current levels, especially when the 4% yield’s factored into the equation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Gamma Communications. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Gamma Communications Plc and Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

