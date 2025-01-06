Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’ll aim for a million in 2025 and beyond buying just a few shares!

Here’s how I’ll aim for a million in 2025 and beyond buying just a few shares!

Our writer thinks that by investing regularly in proven blue-chip companies, he can aim for a million in coming decades. Here is how he plans to try.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Could 2025 be the year to aim for a million?

It could at least be the year an investor starts aiming for a million, even though the process itself could stretch over quite a few years. In my case, for example, I will use 2025 to keep building towards the goal of becoming a stock market millionaire.

That is possible even by investing a few hundred pounds each month on a regular basis, if an investor is willing to adopt a long-term approach to investing.

It does not even necessarily involve buying loads of little-known shares. In fact, my own approach involves sticking to just a few large, proven blue-chip companies.

Regular contributions on the road to a million

If an investor invested, say, £100 each week, that would give them a growing pot of money to put to work in the stock market. Over time, thanks to ongoing regular contributions and hopefully also growth in the portfolio value, that pile of money will increase.

Such growth could come about from share price growth, dividends, or a combination of both. Taken together, the level of such growth helps determine how a portfolio grows (or not – share prices can fall as well as rise).

For example, investing £100 each week and achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%, a portfolio ought to be worth a million pounds after 48 years. But a CAGR of 10% would cut that to 31 years.

Investing £100 per week and achieving a CAGR of 20%, I could realistically aim for a million in under two decades!

This year I plan to keep investing regularly at a level matched to my own financial circumstances. To do that, I have chosen what I think suits my own objectives and situation best from the wide range of share-dealing accounts and Stocks and Shares ISAs available.

Finding outstanding shares to buy

But how realistic is a 20% CAGR over decades?

The answer is, for many investors, not very.

Warren Buffett has performed at that level and reckons he could improve his performance if putting smaller sums of money to work than the vast funds he now at his disposal.

For most of us, though, 20% is a very tough target.

That said, as I aim for a million, I think one simple way to try and increase my average performance is by ignoring what I see as good opportunities, to focus only on what I think are great ones. Last year saw the FTSE 100 rise 6%. But member IAG soared 94%.

Brilliant! But can IAG perform over the long run at anywhere like that sort of level?

I have my doubts, which explain why I have no plans to invest in the owner of British Airways.

On one hand, it benefits from strong brands, an entrenched position at Heathrow, and also the bottom line benefits of years of cost-cutting.

But over five years, the IAG share price has fallen 35% — and the dividend yield is under 1%.

The company suffers from operating in an industry that experiences sporadic demand shocks that are often unpredictable. I think IAG’s cost-cutting also risks hurting passenger loyalty.

As I aim for a million, I will look for just a few brilliant shares to buy. I think I need to keep looking!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 New Year resolutions for ISA investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

Looking to put the fizz back into ISA investing? These top tips could help turbocharge the returns UK investors make…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Fancy supercharging your passive income? Here are 2 cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

The dividend yields on these FTSE 250 shares are MORE THAN DOUBLE the index average! Here's why they could be…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market beginner could get going in 2025 with a spare £300!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers some approaches and principles he thinks might help someone with a few hundred pounds spare to start…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the best UK growth stock and it picked this red-hot blue-chip

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked generative artificial intelligence to name the very best growth stock on the entire FTSE 100. He wasn't…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights a trio of high-yield FTSE 100 shares he thinks income-focussed investors should consider for the coming year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Want a supercharged passive income in 2025? Consider this high-yield dividend hero!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best high-yield income shares to buy this year? Here's one I expect to deliver large and growing…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Micro-Cap Shares

At 3.3p, could penny stock GSTechnologies generate huge gains for investors?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Penny stock GSTechnologies is absolutely on fire at the moment. Could it be worth considering as a high-risk/high-reward investment?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Nvidia a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

So Nvidia stock is overpriced, is it? And it's going to crash when AI spend falls in 2025? The bears…

Read more »