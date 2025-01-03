Member Login
FTSE shares: a generational opportunity to get rich?

FTSE shares haven’t rewarded investors as well as they could have done over the past decade. However, this could represent an opportunity.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Image source: Getty Images

Value investors will often be drawn to FTSE shares given the relative underperformance of the headline FTSE 100 index and comparably cheap valuations. After all, investors want to buy companies that look cheap, offering opportunity for capital gains or sizeable dividend payments.

Down but not out

While share prices and the UK index may have crept up since the Brexit vote, the reality is that British stocks are now cheaper based on their value relative to reported earnings. There are many ways to unpack this, but, put simply, global capital (institutions and people’s money) has preferred other markets (notably the US) and other asset classes (such as bonds and cash) to UK-listed stocks.

However, many investors find opportunity in this type of disappointment. Dividend yields have risen significantly to just over 4% today, up from 3.5% a decade ago, signalling more passive income potential. Likewise, stocks are simply cheaper on a near-term basis than they were and than their US counterparts. Logic suggests that this will correct itself eventually.

Excited? Hang on a second

While many analysts and investors recognise that FTSE stocks are undervalued relative to their potential, the ‘cheap’ tag can be misleading. Investors typically make investment decisions based on the future performance of a stock. However, the UK’s economic forecast simply isn’t that exciting and that means many companies will struggle to deliver the type of earnings growth we can expect from the US. With this in mind, market participants may need to be more selective in their approach to investing.

Cheap for no reason

Investors essentially want to find the stocks that are cheap for no real reason. Companies like Diageo and Unilever are interesting cases in point. They make the majority of their income overseas, but trade at a discount to their US counterparts.

There’s a similar logic to investing in International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG). This top-rated stock, which is top-rated by quantitative models, operates airlines like Iberia, British Airways, and Aer Lingus. It serves markets across Europe, North America, and Latin America as well as — to a lesser extent — Asia and Africa.

Despite operating in partnership with American Airlines, having a strong foothold in transatlantic routes, and having a near sector-topping return on capital, the London-based firm trades with a 25% discount to its closest US peer.

Moreover, with an increasingly fuel efficient fleet, a strong record for fuel hedging, and supportive trends in developing markets, IAG looks well positioned to deliver strong returns for shareholders over the long run.

However, the company may be more exposed to the impact of regional conflict than its American counterparts. Russia’s war in Ukraine has had an impact, making Europe-Asia routes more expensive. Further disruption and conflict-induced fuel price volatility won’t be good for IAG.

Nonetheless, no investment is risk free. Some eagle-eyed investors may see this stock as being unreasonably discounted.

What about getting rich?

Discounted FTSE shares may be a great way to start building wealth. However, building generational wealth on the stock market can take time. Achieving market-beating returns will undoubtedly put an investor on the path to getting richer, especially as earnings compound over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

